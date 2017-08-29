(CNN) A veteran Houston police officer died when he drove his vehicle into floodwater covering the Hardy Toll Way, Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, had worked 34 years with the department, Acevedo said at a news conference.

"Steve was one of the sweetest people I've met in this department," Acevedo said, choking back tears. "I've only been here nine months and we've got, you know, 6,500 employees and I knew who Steve Perez was, because he was a sweet, gentle public servant."

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

Perez, who worked in the traffic enforcement division, left home around 4 a.m. Sunday to drive to his duty station downtown but "could not find a path" because flooding caused by tropical storm Harvey had made many roads impassable, Acevedo said at a news conference.

Investigators determined Perez tried for two and a half hours to find a way, before calling a supervisor and saying he'd report to his secondary duty station, the chief said.

Read More