Harvey evacuees face relief, worry at Houston convention center

Story highlights Thousands of evacuees are being sheltered at a convention center in downtown Houston

Many faced traumatic journeys from their flooded homes to safety

Houston (CNN) More than 9,000 people are dry and safe Tuesday at a temporary shelter in downtown Houston's convention center but are now struggling to come to grips with their new reality.

Thousands arrived at the George R. Brown Convention Center after being plucked from rooftops by rescuers in helicopters or scooped up by volunteer emergency responders in boats. Many have lost everything to flooding wrought by Tropical Storm Harvey's relentless rains.

Keanna Hanna arrived early Tuesday after the elementary school she was sheltering in began to flood. Hanna said she and a friend were first rescued from floodwaters by kayak, then transported to Sheldon Elementary School on an Army truck.

Once conditions at the school deteriorated, Hanna said a convoy of 14 school buses brought people and their pets to the convention center.

Keanna Hanna keeping spirits up, feels "blessed". She was evacuated to a school & that flooded, was transported to convention Ctr. #harvey pic.twitter.com/9eEz3vizfs — Rosa Flores (@RosaFlores) August 29, 2017

Despite the journey, Hanna kept a smile on her face.

Read More