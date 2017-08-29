5 things for August 29: Harvey, North Korea, Trump, police gear, killer nurse

(CNN) J.J. Watts of the Houston Texans just set a new fund-raising goal -- $1.5 million -- to help survivors of Harvey. Here's what else you need to know Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Hurricane Harvey

THE LATEST: Four people have died in the slow-motion disaster that is Harvey, but that number could rise as flooding continues to worsen in Houston and throughout southeast Texas. Harvey, which has barely moved since slamming Texas on Saturday as a Category 4 hurricane, is still a tropical storm. It's slipped back into the Gulf, and the National Weather Service predicts it will make landfall again midday Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border. Houston's already gotten 25 inches of rain in two days. Another 25 inches could fall by the weekend. Swollen rivers and creeks in east Texas won't crest until later this week.

THE RESCUES: Thousands of people have been rescued from flooded homes and vehicles, but thousands of others still need help. The Coast Guard is getting 1,000 calls per hour for rescue. It's not just a government rescue effort either. A host of volunteers has hopped in boats and saved people. That includes the famed Cajun Navy, the Louisiana-based rescue force that gained fame during Hurricane Katrina -- which made landfall 12 years ago today. Texas has activated its entire National Guard.

THE IMPACT: The nation's fourth-largest city sits under water and will remain that way for a while. An estimated 30,000 people will need shelter. Some will stay in Houston's convention center; others will go to Dallas, where its convention center is being turned into a mega-shelter.