Father, son reunite amid Harvey devastation: 'My dad's my hero'

(CNN) On Monday, CNN viewers watched a man from Aransas Pass, Texas use a reporter's satellite phone to contact his father after they lost contact when Hurricane Harvey roared ashore in Texas last week.

On Tuesday morning, the emotional story had a happy ending as the two men appeared on "New Day" to talk about their reunion with anchor Chris Cuomo.

"I'm doing a lot better," a tearful Aaron Mitchell said as he sat next to his father Bryan Bacle in Austin, Texas, after traveling by bus from Rockport to reunite with him. "I'm really glad I actually found him."

"I want to say thanks to Nick," Mitchell added, referencing CNN's Nick Valencia, the correspondent who facilitated the connection via satellite phone while the reporter was on duty in Rockport.

When Hurricane Harvey ramped up last week and lashed Texas coastal towns, Mitchell walked 12 miles from his home in Aransas Pass to his father's house in Rockport, but Bacle was gone.

