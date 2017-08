Dallas turning convention center into mega-shelter for Harvey evacuees

(CNN) Dallas is preparing to open a mega-shelter at its downtown convention center as the city has been asked to get ready for what could be tens of thousands of evacuees from Harvey.

"We may have thousands upon thousands upon thousands of more individuals that will get bigger than this convention center," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings in a Monday press conference inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas authorities are aiming to open the shelter by Tuesday morning.

The city has also been asked to get ready for more people over the next few days and weeks, the mayor said.

"I'm not saying it's going to happen, but we've been asked to prepare for numbers that could be up in the tens of thousands," Rawlings said.

The Hutchison Convention Center can hold up to 5,000 people. On Monday, workers and volunteers assembled green cots and placed blankets on Level 1 of the convention center.

Rawlings said they intend to create a "little city" to help evacuees with what they need. Walmart is setting up a pharmacy and a mini hospital will be there too. There will also be charging stations and possibly loaner phones for people who have lost their phones, he said.

"We're getting ready to be the neighbors and friends of south Texans that we know we can be" Rawlings said. "Our job is to be ready when and if we need individuals to come to the Dallas area to reboot their lives and get back on their feet... My heart goes out to them."

When our neighbors need us we step in to give a helping hand. Welcome home #KBHCCD @CityOfDallas pic.twitter.com/SfCyojokjd — KBH Conv Cntr DALLAS (@KBHCCDallas) August 28, 2017

The city has three other shelters, that can hold 750 people total, besides the convention center. Dallas officials said the state of Texas will pay for the cost associated with accepting the evacuees.

Meanwhile, down in Houston, there is no indication the water will stop rising anytime soon. Swollen rivers in east Texas aren't expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly Tropical Storm Harvey will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance. Forecasters say, more rain is coming.

#Harvey is expected to retreat back to the Gulf of Mexico before heading back toward #Houston Wednesday. #txwx #TropicalStormHarvey pic.twitter.com/32RoWCover — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) August 27, 2017

On Monday, evacuees from the Galveston area began arriving in Dallas' Love Field via state planes.

A military plane carrying evacuees has arrived safely @DallasLoveField from Galveston. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/LjJq8cYIMm — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) August 28, 2017

Irving chief of police Jeff Spivey says they're preparing for the arrival of the first evacuees.

In Irving, Texas, chief of police Jeff Spivey said they expected about 200 evacuees from the Galveston area to stay at the city's Lively Pointe Recreational Center, which will be a temporary shelter as Dallas ramps up.

The goal is to "try to replace some of those comforts of home that they've lost," Spivey told CNN.

He said the hope is to try to give them a decent meal, place to sleep, provide them with "some safety, some security and bring back some kind of normalcy back to their lives."

Alicia Barron, 21 and her husband Jose Reyes arrive at a shelter in Irving after being rescued from their second floor apartment in Dickinson. They were escorted to Irving after a ride on a military plane to Dallas with their dogs. A post shared by mallory_simon (@mallory_simon) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Alicia Barron, 21, and her husband arrived at the Irving shelter after being rescued from their second floor apartment in Dickinson. She told reporters, "I'm just glad it's over -- glad we're here."