Dallas turning convention center into mega-shelter for Harvey evacuees

Story highlights Dallas has been asked to prepare for up to tens of thousands of people, mayor says

Convention center can shelter 5,000 people

(CNN) Dallas is preparing to open a mega-shelter at its downtown convention center as the city has been asked to get ready for what could be tens of thousands of evacuees from Harvey.

"We may have thousands upon thousands upon thousands of more individuals that will get bigger than this convention center," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings in a Monday press conference inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas authorities are aiming to open the shelter by Tuesday morning.

The city has also been asked to get ready for more people over the next few days and weeks, the mayor said.