Kerber was the 2016 US Open champion and a former world No. 1

(CNN) The women's US Open defending singles champ is out.

Angelique Kerber, who at the time vaulted to No. 1 in the world after winning the US Open last year , was knocked out Tuesday afternoon after just one round, losing to 19-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan in straight sets.

Osaka, ranked No. 45 in the world, won 6-3, 6-1. This was their first career meeting.

It's the second time the defending US Open women's champion has lost in the first round the following year. Svetlana Kuznetsova was the other, in 2005.

Osaka had 22 winners, 17 unforced errors and saved all four break points.

