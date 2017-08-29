Story highlights Five of the world's top 11 men's players miss U.S. Open

Andy Murray is the latest big name to pull out

Patrick Mouratoglou says players should manage their schedules better

(CNN) Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou -- credited by Serena Williams with taking her from "great to history" -- has given short shrift to the idea that the men's calendar needs changing after a spate of injuries to some of the sport's leading players.

Five of the world's top 11 ranked men's players will miss the US Open, which started Monday, through injury.

But when asked by CNN Sport's Amanda Davies whether the men's calendar needed changing, Mouratoglou suggested that players should follow Roger Federer's example and think more carefully about what tournaments they play in.

The 36-year-old Federer, who has won 18 grand slam titles, started 2017 by claiming the Australian Open, then opted not to play the French Open, before triumphing at Wimbledon.

"The fact is that if they play longer, they also have to be able to manage their schedule better or differently," Mouratoglou said.