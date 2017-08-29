Legends of judo: Ryoko Tani

Story highlights Ryoko Tani regarded as the best female judoka ever

Burst onto judo scene at the age of 15

Retired in 2010

(CNN) She may stand at only 1.46 meters tall, but Japan's Ryoko Tani is widely considered to be the best female judoka of all time.

Bursting onto the scene aged 15 with a Fukuoka Cup victory against four-time world champion Karen Briggs, the Japanese star went on to dominate the extra-lightweight category (-48kg) for almost two decades.

Tani is the first female judoka in history to compete at five Olympic games and the only to walk away with a medal on every occasion.

She went a remarkable 12 years unbeaten at international level, winning every major competition she entered from the end of 1996 to 2008.

Not content with gold medals in seven World Championship and two Olympic games, the Japanese hotshot moved into politics upon her retirement from the sport in 2010.

