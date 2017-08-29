Breaking News

Trump wins praise in Texas, but keeps empathy at bay

By Stephen Collinson, Jeff Zeleny and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 11:30 PM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump harvey briefing expensive sot_00000428
trump harvey briefing expensive sot_00000428

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump briefed on Harvey response efforts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(7 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump repeatedly sought to encapsulate the disaster's staggering scale
  • He appeared engaged and interested in the massive logistical undertaking

Austin, Texas (CNN)President Donald Trump flew to Texas to show the country he could lead at a moment of crisis.

He pledged to mount the best ever relief and recovery effort, and marveled at the scale of a disaster that exhausted even his reserves of superlatives.
"Probably there's never been anything so expensive in our country's history," Trump said at a subterranean command center here, surrounded by grim-faced state authorities. "There's never been anything so historic in terms of damage and in terms of ferocity as -- as what we've witnessed with Harvey."
    But his response to Hurricane Harvey shows he's yet to master the instinctive shows of empathy such tragedies require.
    Harvey&#39;s devastating impact by the numbers
    Harvey's devastating impact by the numbers
    The President called the murderous storm "historic" and "epic," said that "nobody's ever seen this much water," and described the wind as "pretty horrific."
    Read More
    Trump, though, dispensed no hugs or displays of compassion to victims of the storm, whom he did not meet -- perhaps a symptom of the fact he insisted upon visiting the state in the immediate aftermath of the storm precluding him from visiting the most devastated region.
    It was a decision made to demonstrate his personal commitment to seeing Texas recover, officials said. Before he became commander in chief, Trump frequently criticized his predecessor Barack Obama for not traveling to disaster sites quickly enough.
    When aides advised Trump that visiting the hardest-hit areas would divert important resources from the recovery efforts, he settled upon Corpus Christi, the coastal city which was spared the brunt of the damage.
    Speeding past oil refinery fields and flat, dry scrubland in his motorcade, Trump came across no visible signs that a storm had ravaged the coast 200 miles north. In Austin, a similar scene unfolded. A few scattered signs directed traffic toward temporary emergency shelters, but Trump's vehicle didn't exit, destined instead for the state's emergency response center -- a subterranean hive of response professionals working to mitigate Houston's misery.
    As he sat around tables with uniformed officials in both cities listening to updates on rescue and recovery efforts, he achieved at least the image of a president in charge. Maps and charts provided visual aids that he's known to relish. He appeared engaged and interested in the massive logistical undertaking being described.
    But on the ground, Trump seemed disconnected from the searing emotion unfolding in the storm's deadly path. The President, known for embracing law enforcement, did not publicly react to the Houston police chief's emotional afternoon news conference, which occurred while he was on the ground in Texas.
    Instead, it was left to those surrounding the President to characterize emotions he didn't display in public.
    "The President was heartbroken about what he saw," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who flew aboard Air Force One from Corpus Christi to Austin and watched videos of the flooding alongside Trump. "He is committed to ensuring that Texas can rebuild."
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise on Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise on Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 62
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 62
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 62
    President Donald Trump tours the Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas, on August 29. While in Austin, Trump warned of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;The sad thing is that this is long-term,&quot; Trump said. &quot;Nobody&#39;s ever seen anything this long. Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water. Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    President Donald Trump tours the Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas, on August 29. While in Austin, Trump warned of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "The sad thing is that this is long-term," Trump said. "Nobody's ever seen anything this long. Nobody's seen this kind of water. Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 62
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 62
    A helicopter carries an evacuee in Houston on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A helicopter carries an evacuee in Houston on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 62
    A view of downtown Houston on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A view of downtown Houston on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 62
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 62
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 62
    President Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a Harvey briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 29. While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    President Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a Harvey briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 29. While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 62
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 62
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 62
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 62
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 62
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 62
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 62
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 62
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 62
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 62
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 62
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 62
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 62
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 62
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 62
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 62
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 62
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 62
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 62
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 62
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 62
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 62
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 62
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 62
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 62
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 62
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 62
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 62
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 62
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 62
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 62
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 62
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 62
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 62
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 62
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 62
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 62
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 62
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 62
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 62
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 62
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 62
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 62
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 62
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 62
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 62
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 62
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 62
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 62
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 62
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 62
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 62
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 62
    16 harvey 082921 harvey 082925 harvey 082918 harvey 0829 austin emergency center19 harvey 082920 harvey 082923 harvey 082922 harvey 082924 harvey 082913 harvey 082923 harvey 082804 harvey 082803 harvey 082926 harvey 082836 harvery 082810 harvey 082901 harvey 082937 harvery 082807 harvey 082930 rharvery 082814 harvey 082906 harvey 082917 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 20 harvey 082816 harvey 082815 harvey 082921 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825
    Trump's former rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, had nothing but praise for the President after often questioning his leadership in other instances.
    "He wanted to be here firsthand, he wanted to hear from the people on the ground," Cruz told CNN after spending much of the day with the President. "I think it had a powerful impact on him. He heard from local officials who have seen just devastation, who have seen people with their entire lives destroyed. It had a powerful impact."
    But rarely were the emotional effects of that impact on open display. At times on Tuesday, Trump struck odd tonal notes in public photo-ops. At others, he seemed to struggle to keep his ego in check, and was hardly overflowing with empathy for the victims. Once or twice, he seemed to edge toward triumphalism.
    For instance, in Corpus Christi, Trump thanked Abbott for his leadership, and appeared to get ahead of himself with the disaster still unfolding.
    "We won't say congratulations. We don't want to do that. We don't want to congratulate. We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished," Trump said.
    Later, Trump, wearing a USA cap and presidential wind-breaker, climbed aboard a fire truck and waving a Texas flag -- falling easily into the stagecraft of a campaign rally in a way that seemed a little jarring.
    "Thank you, everybody. What a crowd. What a turnout," he said, before telling a crowd made of mainly of Trump supporters: "We love you, you are special, we are here to take care of you. It's going well."
    It's clear that Trump has yet to master the lip-biting empathy of Bill Clinton, or the 9/11-style rallying cry of George W. Bush. And given the fact he's not a professional politician, it's possible he never will.
    "He just can't get there, he can't get past himself completely and be that empathetic leader that we need," said David Axelrod, a former Obama aide, who is now a CNN political analyst.
    Still, the President's cheerleading appeared to buck up local and state officials. And just the sight of Trump in the area will surely have given his supporters a boost at a difficult time.
    Chopper rescues continue in Houston floods
    Chopper rescues continue in Houston floods

      JUST WATCHED

      Chopper rescues continue in Houston floods

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Chopper rescues continue in Houston floods 02:28
    Ultimately, Trump's trip was about more than boosting morale. It was a signal to the rest of America that an under-fire President -- reaching near record low approval ratings -- was on top of things.
    White House strategists nixed any thought of a helicopter flyover of flooded cities, to avoid comparisons with a picture of Bush staring out of a porthole on Air Force One at Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
    In many ways, Trump's rhetoric during his trip was typical. It was vague and superficial and drove his critics into a frenzy on social media. First lady Melania Trump's decision to depart the White House in a pair of towering stiletto heels also almost broke Twitter.
    Still, there has been no significant political dissent about Trump's performance.
    The two Republican senators from Texas, Cruz and John Cornyn, told reporters the President had offered them any help they needed. Abbott said he had been with Texas "every step of the way."
    Still, once lawmakers head back to Washington next week, the added complication of a needed massive aid bill for Texas could overcome the temporary political truce imposed by the storm.
    The President himself could reopen political hostilities even before that, depending his approach on a planned trip to Missouri on Wednesday to push his plans for tax reform.
    Trump will be tested not just on his cheerleading and empathy in the short term -- he will also be required to keep an intense focus on a rebuilding effort that he admitted will go on for a long time.
    But for once, on Tuesday, perhaps for the first time in seven months, not everything was about Donald Trump. The cataclysmic nature of the storm had dwarfed even his omnipotent presence in American life.
    In some ways, the President was a peripheral figure as tales of human misery and heroism dominated news coverage as they emerged from neighborhoods slipping ever deeper under floodwaters.
    And the White House's decision to avoid the worst-hit areas, around Houston to avoid becoming a distraction, deprived Trump with a chance to come face-to-face with victims of the storm and to show a personal side.
    That may change at the weekend, with Trump promising trips to Texas and to Louisiana, which has also been hit by the storm.
    He also might take some tips on empathy from the first lady.
    "I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action," she said in a statement.
    "What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas, but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the state."