Breaking News

Trump pledges storm recovery 'better than ever before'

By Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years
FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years

    JUST WATCHED

    FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years 00:42

Story highlights

  • Trump hopes his stops will send the message that he's fully engaged
  • The White House insists it has taken steps to mitigate any drain on local resources

(CNN)Eager to demonstrate leadership amid the worst natural disaster of his tenure, President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday in Corpus Christi, Texas, his first of two stops in the storm-ravaged state to meet with officials to discuss the damage.

Trump said he hoped the disaster response efforts in the wake of the hurricane would become a model for future natural disaster relief efforts.
"We want to do it better than ever before," Trump said, adding the storm was "of epic proportion."
    Still, Trump stopped short of congratulating his team and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, saying "we'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."
    Trump on Harvey destruction: &#39;We are one American family&#39;
    Trump on Harvey destruction: 'We are one American family'
    Abbott, a Republican, showered praise on Trump and his administration's response to the storm.
    Read More
    "What I learned is that we can count on the President of the United States and his staff," said Abbott. "The President and his Cabinet remained in constant contact with me and my staff and they all had one thing to say: 'Texas, what do you need?' "
    Trump arrived at a firehouse in Corpus Christi to receive a briefing on the relief efforts in the state in the wake of the storm and as catastrophic flooding continued in parts of the state.
    Trump was joined by his wife, Melania, and several Cabinet members including his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.
    Trump's trip aims to send the message that he's fully engaged in the disaster recovery efforts, which have consumed Texas officials and are expected to persist for months. The firehouse briefing was intended at least in part to show that the federal government has a handle on relief efforts.
    FEMA Administrator Brock Long talked up the shelters that have been established for those who were forced to evacuate the storm, assuring the public the shelters were well-organized and well-stocked.
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise on Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise on Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 54
    President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a Harvey briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 29. While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a Harvey briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 29. While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 54
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 54
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 54
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 54
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 54
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 54
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 54
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 54
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 54
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 54
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 54
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 54
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 54
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 54
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 54
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 54
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 54
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 54
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 54
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 54
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 54
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 54
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 54
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 54
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 54
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 54
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 54
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 54
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 54
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 54
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 54
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 54
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 54
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 54
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 54
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 54
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 54
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 54
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 54
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 54
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 54
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 54
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 54
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 54
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 54
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 54
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 54
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 54
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 54
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 54
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 54
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 54
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 54
    16 harvey 082913 harvey 082923 harvey 082804 harvey 082803 harvey 082926 harvey 082836 harvery 082810 harvey 082901 harvey 082937 harvery 082807 harvey 082930 rharvery 082814 harvey 082906 harvey 082917 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 20 harvey 082816 harvey 082815 harvey 082921 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825
    "Let me be clear, this is not the Superdome," Long said, referring to the New Orleans football stadium that was converted into a makeshift shelter that became emblematic of the federal government's mismanagement of relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
    Trump addressed a crowd gathered outside the firehouse shortly after his first briefing.
    After pledging to "get you back and operating immediately," Trump remarked on the crowd size gathered to hear him speak -- as if he were at a rally.
    "What a crowd, what a turnout," Trump said.
    But Trump's early trip to the state comes with some risk. His predecessors largely avoided landing in places where law enforcement resources -- required for any presidential visit -- are still being used for search-and-rescue missions.
    The White House insists it has taken steps to mitigate any drain on local assets as Trump makes stops in Corpus Christi, along the Gulf Coast, and in Austin, the Texas capital.
    Those stops were designed to keep Trump at a distance from the most devastating damage in and around Houston, which has experienced historic flooding after Hurricane Harvey's landfall on Friday.
    "The President wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn't disrupt the recovery efforts that are still ongoing," Sanders told reporters Tuesday morning aboard Air Force One.
    After Corpus Christi, Trump will head to Austin, Texas to visit an emergency operations center.
    Trump's visit will "lay the foundation for what we know will be a long recovery effort," Sanders said.
    Trump will return to storm-affected areas on Saturday, Sanders said, likely visiting a different part of the state. Trump suggested Monday that he may also visit Louisiana, which is expected to be hit with torrential rain and flooding.
    The White House has been keen to show Trump engaged in the crisis as it unfolded over the weekend, distributing photos of Trump being briefed on the storm from Camp David.
    Presidents have long visited areas devastated by natural crises as shows of solidarity and support. But Trump's predecessors have found it can be difficult to strike the right tone.
    Trump on Harvey funding: &#39;You&#39;re going to see very rapid action&#39;
    Trump on Harvey funding: 'You're going to see very rapid action'
    When George W. Bush flew over devastated areas of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, the photos of him peering from the window of Air Force One were derided as evidence of an aloof commander in chief.
    President Barack Obama offered an emotional speech in Joplin, Missouri, after tornadoes tore through the town in 2011, but he was criticized for not cutting short a European trip to fly there sooner.

    This story has been updated.