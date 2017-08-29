Trump makes Texas visit as rains continue

Story highlights Trump hopes his stops will send the message that he's fully engaged

(CNN) Eager to demonstrate leadership amid the worst natural disaster of his tenure, President Donald Trump flies to flood-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, even as the state grips for more catastrophic rain.

Trump hopes his stops will send the message that he's fully engaged in the disaster recovery efforts, which have consumed Texas officials and are expected to persist for months. He's due to receive briefings from local authorities and potentially meet with displaced residents.

But an early trip to the state comes with some risk. His predecessors largely avoided landing in places where law enforcement resources -- required for any presidential visit -- are still being used for search-and-rescue missions.

The White House insists it has taken steps to mitigate any drain on local assets as Trump makes stops in Corpus Christi, along the Gulf Coast, and in Austin, the Texas capital.

"We are staying clear of the areas where there is still search and rescue efforts ongoing so as not to interfere," a White House official said.

