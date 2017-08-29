Breaking News

Trump makes Texas visit as rains continue

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years
FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years

    FEMA official: We'll be in Texas for years

Story highlights

  • Trump hopes his stops will send the message that he's fully engaged
  • The White House insists it has taken steps to mitigate any drain on local resources

(CNN)Eager to demonstrate leadership amid the worst natural disaster of his tenure, President Donald Trump flies to flood-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, even as the state grips for more catastrophic rain.

Trump hopes his stops will send the message that he's fully engaged in the disaster recovery efforts, which have consumed Texas officials and are expected to persist for months. He's due to receive briefings from local authorities and potentially meet with displaced residents.
Trump on Harvey destruction: &#39;We are one American family&#39;
Trump on Harvey destruction: 'We are one American family'
But an early trip to the state comes with some risk. His predecessors largely avoided landing in places where law enforcement resources -- required for any presidential visit -- are still being used for search-and-rescue missions.
    The White House insists it has taken steps to mitigate any drain on local assets as Trump makes stops in Corpus Christi, along the Gulf Coast, and in Austin, the Texas capital.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Evacuees fill up cots at Houston&#39;s George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross.
    Evacuees fill up cots at Houston's George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston.
    A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28.
    People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    "We are staying clear of the areas where there is still search and rescue efforts ongoing so as not to interfere," a White House official said.
    Those stops will keep Trump at a distance from the most devastating damage in and around Houston, which has experienced historic flooding after Hurricane Harvey's landfall on Friday.
    Trump suggested Monday that he may return to the state this week to view the damage at a closer range. He also said he may visit Louisiana, which is expected to be hit with torrential rain and flooding.
    Trump on Harvey funding: &#39;You&#39;re going to see very rapid action&#39;
    Trump on Harvey funding: 'You're going to see very rapid action'
    On Tuesday, he'll be joined by first lady Melania Trump and members of his Cabinet. The White House has been keen to show Trump engaged in the crisis as it unfolded over the weekend, distributing photos of Trump being briefed on the storm from Camp David.
    Presidents have long visited areas devastated by natural crises as shows of solidarity and support. But Trump's predecessors have found it can be difficult to strike the right tone.
    When George W. Bush flew over devastated areas of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, the photos of him peering from the window of Air Force One were derided as evidence of an aloof commander in chief.
    President Barack Obama offered an emotional speech in Joplin, Missouri, after tornadoes tore through the town in 2011, but he was criticized for not cutting short a European trip to fly there sooner.