Trump's DACA decision looms

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continues to weigh phasing out a program that has protected young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children -- with a decision to sunset the program possible as early as this week.

The administration has been reviewing its options on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for months -- opting to continue the Obama administration policy when it took office despite Trump's bellicose campaign rhetoric. The review has intensified in recent weeks, as an ultimatum looms after Labor Day to force the administration's hand.

Trump is said to be weighing two options on DACA that would continue protections, but would prevent future applicants and possibly renewals of the two-year permits, according to a source close to the White House and Congress.

The President has wavered on the program, from pledging on the campaign trail to end it immediately to calling it a "very, very hard" choice in recent months and telling The Associated Press that recipients of DACA should "rest easy."

"It's a decision that I make and it's a decision that's very, very hard to make. I really understand the situation now," Trump said in a conversation with reporters on Air Force One last month. "I understand the situation very well. What I'd like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan. But our country and political forces are not ready yet."

