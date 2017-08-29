Sean Spicer meets Pope Francis at last

A message left with Spicer was not immediately returned.

Spicer fumed to colleagues after being excluded from the President's meeting with Pope Francis, an administration official told CNN at the time. He was eagerly anticipating meeting the Pope, but discovered at the last minute that he was not on the shortlist of White House officials selected to join the President for the private audience.

Spicer assumed he would be on the list, the official said, adding that meeting the Pope was one of the bucket-list items Spicer wanted to check off during his tenure as press secretary.

At the time, his removal from the visit raised fresh questions about Spicer's standing as the chief White House spokesman. Spicer cut his ties with the White House in late July when he resigned as press secretary.