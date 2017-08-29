Illinois AG sues Chicago over police reforms

Story highlights Madigan announced the lawsuit at a news conference Tuesday afternoon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has expressed great skepticism of federally-mandated police reform measures

Washington (CNN) Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the city of Chicago Tuesday, asking a federal court to stop the city's police department from engaging in what the suit calls a "pattern of using excessive force" and other discriminatory misconduct against Chicago's African-American and Latino residents.

Madigan announced the lawsuit at a news conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel was in the process of working with the Justice Department on police reforms at the end of the Obama administration, but has been in a stalemate thus far with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on how to move forward.

"The reforms we have made in recent years, and those that lie ahead, will help us ensure Chicago has the most professional, proactive police department possible," said Emanuel. "I am proud that Illinois' attorney general is standing up -- for our city and our officers -- where the Trump Justice Department fell flat."

The lawsuit documents two damning reports on the Chicago Police Department, saying "that CPD has continued to engage in a repeated pattern of using excessive force and racially discriminatory policing practices."

