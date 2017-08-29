Government watchdog examining GSA's dealings with Trump hotel lease

Story highlights The Trump Organization leased the property from the GSA in 2013

The government watchdog is conducting a formal review of how the agency has handled the lease

Washington (CNN) The General Services Administration's Office of Inspector General is now undertaking a formal review of how the agency has handled President Donald Trump's Washington hotel lease.

"GSA's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is evaluating GSA's management and administration of the ground lease for the Old Post Office Building," the agency's spokeswoman Pamela Dixon told CNN on Tuesday.

Of all the ethical and legal land mines posed by Trump's financial holdings, none has posed more uproar than the hotel he opened in the Old Post Office in Washington -- just blocks away from the White House and a regular watering hole for Cabinet members, lobbyists and the President himself.

The Trump Organization leased the property from GSA in 2013, but a clause in the lease states that no "elected official of the government ... shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom," leading some outside ethics watchdogs to call foul.

Read More