Closed Houston airports become home base for humanitarian flights

(CNN) The only flights into storm-ravaged Houston right now are carrying much-needed supplies.

United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines each say they've airlifted supplies into or people out of the city since Hurricane Harvey hit on Friday.

With those limited exceptions, Houston's two airports remained closed to passenger air travel. On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions over the greater Houston area. Those restrictions cover 1,200 square nautical miles over the city and are intended to keep airspace clear for search and rescue flights, the FAA said.

Houston has two airports. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is a major hub for United Airlines, and services 28 other airlines and 42 million passengers annually. The other, William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), is a key airport for Texas-based Southwest Airlines and handles 13 million passengers every year.

Flights "are limited to humanitarian flights and first responder support for Hurricane recovery," Houston Airports said Monday.

