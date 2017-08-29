Dem officials keep cautious as activists warn on Harvey response

Story highlights Elected Democrats have remained mostly cautious in assessing Trump's handling of Harvey

Activists say Trump's build-now, worry-later climate approach undermines his response

(CNN) Minutes before he veered into a prolonged back-and-forth with reporters two weeks ago, blaming "both sides" for the violence days earlier in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order killing planned regulations on new infrastructure building.

Among them was a rule that would have required federally funded projects to account for flood risks. Ten days later, Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in Texas, where it remains now, dumping trillions of gallons of rain on an already inundated and devastated region.

Trump's build-now, worry-later climate approach, activists say, undermines his administration's response to the catastrophic flooding in the region -- leaving cities like Houston, especially its most at-risk populations, increasingly vulnerable to future disasters.

"While Trump is speaking to people impacted by the storm, his policies themselves are going to make the lives of people in these storm-prone areas worse," said Thanu Yakupitiyage, the US communications manager for 350.org, the grassroots climate change organization. "If you look at places like Houston and Corpus Christi, it is vulnerable communities, working-class communities and communities of color, who are going to be the most impacted."

While elected Democrats have remained mostly cautious in their assessment of Trump's handling of the ongoing disaster, activists are anxious to connect the dire scenes across Texas to new federal policies they describe as ignorant or hostile to climate science, and ill-suited to aid the poor and working classes.

