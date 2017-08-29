Story highlights "I have some thoughts on the pardon," Andrew Case tweeted

Case attended Arpaio's trial in person

(CNN) A litigator, crime novelist and former law clerk to the federal judge overseeing former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's racial profiling trial in 2012 unleashed an unusual flurry of revealing tweets Tuesday about the trial, Arpaio's tactics, and how he believes Judge G. Murray Snow has been unfairly trashed by the former Arizona sheriff.

"I was the judicial clerk for the judge in the original Apraio trial. I have some thoughts on the pardon," Andrew Case tweeted Tuesday afternoon, beginning a 15-part thread that described Snow's conservative judicial philosophy, how Snow "took pains to ensure that the trial was procedurally fair," and citing a news article which details how Arpaio "sent investigators after the judge's wife and constantly insults him publicly."

I was the judicial clerk for the judge in the original Apraio trial. I have some thoughts on the pardon. (1/15) — Andrew Case (@AClaudeCase) August 29, 2017

Case, who clerked for Snow from fall 2011 to fall 2012 and attended Arpaio's trial in person, said in a phone interview with CNN Tuesday that he was surprised the tweets elicited so much attention, but felt compelled to defend his former boss against attacks that he was somehow biased in concluding that Arpaio wrongfully detained Latinos suspected of being in the US without authorization.

"(Snow) was very precise -- he wasn't focused on the noise of racially charged emails, he wanted to find out what the policies were of the department," Case told CNN.

Case recalled the large ceremonial courtroom that was used the day Arpaio took the stand, and said people in the surrounding community were interested in following the case but were also somewhat numb to the allegations.

