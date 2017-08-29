Story highlights James Andrew Lewis: If someone refers to a Cyber Pearl Harbor, it is a sign they don't know what they are talking about

James Andrew Lewis is a senior vice president with the Technology Policy Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Earlier this month, the Pew Research Center released the results of a survey asking the citizens of 38 countries to name a major threat to their nation. This is the second of a special series of op-eds that also appear in Fareed's Global Briefing looking at the top five perceived threats among Americans.

The airplane brought a new technology to warfare, and in the 1930s, aerial bombardment was portrayed as unstoppable and catastrophic. Drop a few bombs, and citizens would panic and riot, governments would fall, and economies would collapse.

Sound familiar? Replace airplanes with cyberattacks and you get the same over-the-top predictions for hacking. It turns out, however, that catastrophe is hard to produce. Societies are resilient, and anything but a weak government will be resourceful in responding to an attack. In the case of aircraft, years of bombing typically only made people angry and stiffened resistance. People look for ways to retaliate. The same will be true for cyberattacks.

Nuclear weapons are the one exception to this, and Americans became used to thinking in terms of catastrophe and massive attacks during the Cold War. The Cold War reshaped our thinking in ways that distort our views of current threats. However, no cyberattack can match a nuclear weapon in effect. The concept of catastrophe has now been diluted to the point of absurdity. In 1990, say, catastrophe meant the deaths of tens of millions of people and the complete destruction of cities in less than an hour. Now, it means going without lights for a few days.

In fact, there have been very few truly damaging cyberattacks. Cybercrime and espionage occur on a daily basis, and a few countries use cyberattacks to coerce other states (like trying to interfere in an election). But there have been no deaths, and almost no destruction from a cyberattack.

