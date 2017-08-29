Story highlights David Axelrod: At hurricane briefing, Trump had hosannas for his team -- and by extension, himself -- but left out victims

He says this was Trump's first major test as consoler-in-chief. We saw another dispiriting display of obtuse self-puffery

(CNN) Article Two of the Constitution spells out the official duties of the presidency but not all its responsibilities. One of the essential, unwritten roles of the president has been to act as the consoler-in-chief in moments of crisis and loss, offering support and encouragement to fellow citizens on behalf of a concerned nation.

Reagan after the Challenger explosion; George W. Bush after 9/11; Clinton in the wake of the Oklahoma City bombing and Obama after Charleston.

Hurricane Harvey was Donald Trump's first major test in that role. Trump flew to Texas on Tuesday to meet with state officials and disaster response coordinators in a moment that called for the empathy and humanity befitting an ongoing, large-scale tragedy. Instead, we witnessed another dispiriting display of obtuse self-puffery.

Seated at a table between Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and first lady Melania Trump, the President launched into a monologue about the epic nature of Harvey -- "Nobody's ever seen anything like this!" -- with hosannas to his team - -and by extension, himself -- for the job they're doing in meeting it.

Turning to FEMA Director Brock Long, Trump gushed, "a man who's really become very famous on television over the last couple of days." And in wrapping up his remarks, he started to congratulate the group for their proficient handling of the storm, even as Houston and the surrounding region continued to be pounded by rain and floods.

