This congressional act threatens US national security

Nawaf Obaid is the visiting fellow for intelligence and defense projects at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. He is the CEO of the Essam and Dalal Obaid Foundation. Obaid previously was special adviser to Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal and special counselor to the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) On August 1, 2017, Saudi Arabia filed, in the US District Court in Manhattan, for the dismissal of 25 lawsuits that claimed it helped plan the 9/11 attacks and should therefore pay damages to victims. The request was in response to a lawsuit filed on March 20, 2017, by the families of 850 9/11 victims.

The lawsuit filed by the families was made possible by the passage of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA, and while JASTA's initial target is Saudi Arabia, the inevitable victim will be the United States itself, because JASTA will prove devastating for US-Saudi relations, US ties with the Arab world, and overall US foreign policy.

The act became law last year when Congress overrode a veto by then-President Barack Obama for the first and only time. It authorizes US courts to hear cases against foreign nations accused of aiding terrorist acts, even if those nations have not been designated as state sponsors of terrorism. Before JASTA, nations that had been so designated could be tried in US courts, but suits involving other nations would have been dismissed as violating the sovereign immunity to which nations are entitled under international law.

There are numerous reasons why JASTA should be overturned. First, as constitutional lawyers David Rivkin and Lee Casey have explained in the Wall Street Journal, JASTA intrudes on the President's exclusive foreign affairs powers and assigns to the judiciary matters unsuitable for its discernment, thereby violating the constitutional separation of powers. As the Constitution wisely crafted and as several centuries have proven, only the executive branch can make informed, timely decisions concerning America's military, intelligence and diplomatic interests.

Second, JASTA will be awful for US national security. US counterterrorism efforts will be crippled when its most important allies are dragged into court and threatened with billions of dollars in liability. Discovery efforts will leave defendants with only two choices: 1) reveal sensitive intelligence information to defend themselves against charges of collusion with terrorists and thereby jeopardize current counterterrorism activities or 2) protect their intelligence assets and potentially pay billions. In either case, counterterrorism operations will be undermined and lives will be put at risk.

