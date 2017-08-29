Joel Osteen's Harvey excuses are bogus

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book " The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness ." Follow her on Twitter . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As of Tuesday, Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church is opening its doors to flood victims in Houston, but only after a spate of public shaming on social media created a big PR problem. Welcome to the compassionate Christianity of this mega-rich megachurch and its prosperity gospel.

Houston, a deeply segregated city, is well-known for housing the nation's largest megachurch, and for the city's hyper-capitalist ethos and the near-total freedom offered to developers. That's what caused the sprawling developments in flood zones , which lined the pockets of developers because the federal government's flood insurance program was set to foot the bill of any disaster. GOP leaders in the state were helped into office by many evangelicals, some of whom oppose "handouts" to the needy, but are happy to hand out a slew of benefits to wealthy businessmen -- and churches, too, which remain tax-exempt.

Lakewood is not the only church that has allowed a charismatic pastor to profit handsomely while shirking its responsibilities to its flock. In North Carolina, Steven Furtick of Elevation megachurch built himself a $1.7 million, 16,000-square-foot home; he doesn't disclose how much he takes in salary from church coffers. Creflo Dollar says he needs a $65 million Gulfstream jet to help him spread the good word, and had the nerve to ask his parishioners to pay for it.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has been a particular favorite of prosperity gospel preachers, including Osteen; the pastor didn't endorse him (or anyone), but said Trump is "an incredible communicator and brander. He's been a friend to our ministry. He's a good man." Trump, too, seems to enjoy living like a king while denying the poor by proposing drastic cuts to social programs, among other things.

Lakewood's message to the tens of thousands of souls Osteen preaches to every Sunday is that if you're rich and religious, you've earned it. And if you're poor, well, pray harder. It's great they've finally opened their doors to people in need (even if they haven't taken full responsibility for locking them in the first place). But they, and others in the evangelical Christian community, have a lot more to atone for than just one day of bad press.