London (CNN) UK anti-terror police have reopened an investigation into the murder of a famous Palestinian cartoonist 30 years after he was shot dead in central London.

Naji al-Ali, 51, was shot in the back of the neck as he walked to the offices of the Kuwaiti newspaper where he worked in Knightsbridge on July 22, 1987. He died from his wounds a month later.

"Mr Al-Ali's cartoons were sometimes perceived as critical of the regime in Palestine and he had received a number of death threats in the years leading up to his murder," the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command said in a statement.

Palestinians walk past a mural in Gaza in 2014 featuring Handala, Naji al-Ali's most famous character, holding the key to the city of Jerusalem.

The Palestine Liberation Organization, led at the time by the late Yasser Arafat, has always denied being behind the murder of al-Ali, who was critical both of Israeli and Arab regimes.

Al-Ali's most popular cartoon character was Handala, a refugee boy who always had his back turned to symbolize the plight of refugees unable to return.

