Jub El-Thib (CNN) Jana Zawahra sits outside a large tent, sobbing to herself on the ground where her school once stood.

The brand-new building, paid for by the European Union, was constructed just three weeks ago. Now, little more than the concrete floor and an outhouse remain.

"It doesn't look nice anymore, it's ugly," the eight-year-old says, devastated at the loss of her classroom at Jub El-Thib, east of Bethlehem.

Jana Zawahra (c) attends class in a tent after her school was demolished in Jub El-Thib.

She and her classmates -- 64 children from the first to the fourth grade -- had only been back in class for three days when Israeli forces arrived to demolish the school, which Israel says was built illegally.

Now they've been left with only a tent to shelter from the searing heat of the August sun -- and no tables to sit and study at.

