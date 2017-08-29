Hezbollah: "Mission accomplished" against ISIS in Lebanon

(CNN) Lebanon's campaign against ISIS in its border region has been declared "mission accomplished" by the armed group Hezbollah shortly after it announced a pause in the fight against the militant group.

Around 600 ISIS fighters and family members have now left Lebanon and crossed the border into ISIS-held eastern Syria, according to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA.

"When ISIS found itself in the last corner facing a critical battle, it surrendered and collapsed and had no other option other but to accept our conditions," the leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address Monday.

"The issue we are talking about is not just the liberation of 140 square kilometers of the Lebanese territory but the liberation of all Lebanese territories which means there are no more terrorists existing on any hill, mountain, valley or border point," Nasrallah said.

He said it was a case of "mission accomplished."

