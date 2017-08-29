Pet turtles blamed for multistate salmonella outbreak

Story highlights The CDC reports 37 cases of salmonella infection related to pet turtles

Turtles and other reptiles often carry the bacteria

(CNN) First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned us not to kiss or costume our chickens. Now, the agency is telling us not to pet or give turtles as gifts.



Pet turtles are at the heart of a multistate outbreak of salmonella outbreak, the CDC said Tuesday. There have been 37 cases in 13 states since March, and the outbreak has sent at least 16 people to the hospital, though there have been no deaths. Twelve of the cases were in children 5 or younger.

Salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The good news is that most people feel better after five to seven days of being sick. However, those with weakened immune systems, children under 5 or adults over 65 are particularly vulnerable to severe infection.

Reptiles are responsible for more than 70,000 cases of salmonellosis each year, the CDC estimates.

In nearly half of the cases reported by the CDC, the patients have said that they had some kind of contact with a turtle, by interacting either with them or with the turtle's environment, such as the water in a habitat.

