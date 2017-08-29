Breaking News

Pet turtles blamed for multistate salmonella outbreak

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Some of your feline&#39;s favorite activities, licking and scratching, can give you the bacterium that causes cat scratch fever, which leads to swollen lymph nodes.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
CatsSome of your feline's favorite activities, licking and scratching, can give you the bacterium that causes cat scratch fever, which leads to swollen lymph nodes.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
About 70,000 people get salmonella infections, typically including fever and diarrhea, from reptiles every year in the US. The bacteria can live on reptiles, like turtles, without making them sick.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
TurtlesAbout 70,000 people get salmonella infections, typically including fever and diarrhea, from reptiles every year in the US. The bacteria can live on reptiles, like turtles, without making them sick.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Parrot fever can infect parrots, parakeets and macaws, but rarely causes symptoms for them. It can, however, cause fever, chills, headache and pneumonia in people.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
Parrot fever can infect parrots, parakeets and macaws, but rarely causes symptoms for them. It can, however, cause fever, chills, headache and pneumonia in people.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Some armadillos are naturally infected with leprosy, also known as Hansen&#39;s disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is possible, though unlikely, for humans to catch the disease from armadillos.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
ArmadillosSome armadillos are naturally infected with leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is possible, though unlikely, for humans to catch the disease from armadillos.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Since January of last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 20 people in the U.S. came down with salmonella infections linked to crested geckos they brought home from pet stores.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
Crested geckoSince January of last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 20 people in the U.S. came down with salmonella infections linked to crested geckos they brought home from pet stores.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Roundworm is one of the most common diseases that we get from dogs. Every year there are about 10,000 cases of roundworm spreading through the body and causing fever and fatigue.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
DogsRoundworm is one of the most common diseases that we get from dogs. Every year there are about 10,000 cases of roundworm spreading through the body and causing fever and fatigue.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Hamsters and other &quot;pocket pets&quot; can carry lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV). The virus typically causes flu-like symptoms, including fever and muscle aches.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
HamstersHamsters and other "pocket pets" can carry lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV). The virus typically causes flu-like symptoms, including fever and muscle aches.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Petting zoos and county fairs have been associated with outbreaks of E. coli and flu.
Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals
Petting zoosPetting zoos and county fairs have been associated with outbreaks of E. coli and flu.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
pet catpet turtlemacaw parrotarmadillocrested geckopet puppypet hamsterpetting zoo goats

Story highlights

  • The CDC reports 37 cases of salmonella infection related to pet turtles
  • Turtles and other reptiles often carry the bacteria

(CNN)First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned us not to kiss or costume our chickens. Now, the agency is telling us not to pet or give turtles as gifts.

Pet turtles are at the heart of a multistate outbreak of salmonella outbreak, the CDC said Tuesday. There have been 37 cases in 13 states since March, and the outbreak has sent at least 16 people to the hospital, though there have been no deaths. Twelve of the cases were in children 5 or younger.
CDC report crushes your chicken-kissing dreams
CDC report crushes your chicken-kissing dreams
Salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The good news is that most people feel better after five to seven days of being sick. However, those with weakened immune systems, children under 5 or adults over 65 are particularly vulnerable to severe infection.
    Reptiles are responsible for more than 70,000 cases of salmonellosis each year, the CDC estimates.
    In nearly half of the cases reported by the CDC, the patients have said that they had some kind of contact with a turtle, by interacting either with them or with the turtle's environment, such as the water in a habitat.
    Read More
    Turtles often carry salmonella bacteria on their skin or shells, but the bacteria do not make them ill. The pets have made a number of people sick over the years and have been at the heart of several outbreaks. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration recommend against buying them as pets or giving them as gifts. The FDA banned the distribution and sale of turtles with shells smaller than 4 inches in 1975.
    Nine patients in the current outbreak were interviewed about their turtles; six said they bought them from a street vendor or at a flea market or got a turtle as a gift.
    The CDC will continue to investigate the outbreak, which it expects to grow.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    If you have a pet turtle, the CDC recommends against giving it free range in the house. Take particular care not to keep turtles near any kind of food preparation area. Don't clean aquariums or turtle supplies in your kitchen sink, and disinfect the tub used to clean the turtle habitat.
    If you handle a turtle, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly immediately afterward.