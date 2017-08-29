Breaking News

Naby Keita: Liverpool agree $62 million club record fee for Guinea international

By Sean Coppack, CNN

Updated 8:15 AM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After starring for RB Leipzig last season, Liverpool agreed a deal for Naby Keita to move to Merseyside in July 2018. The $62 million deal will be a club record for Liverpool and will make Keita the most expensive African player ever. The Guinean international was included in last seasons Bundesliga Team of the Year, and will look to solidify Liverpool&#39;s worries in central midfield following Jordan Henderson&#39;s long term injury problems. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Naby Keita: RB Leipzig - Liverpool ($62 million)After starring for RB Leipzig last season, Liverpool agreed a deal for Naby Keita to move to Merseyside in July 2018. The $62 million deal will be a club record for Liverpool and will make Keita the most expensive African player ever. The Guinean international was included in last seasons Bundesliga Team of the Year, and will look to solidify Liverpool's worries in central midfield following Jordan Henderson's long term injury problems.
Hide Caption
1 of 27
Brazilian forward Neymar, 25, became the most expensive player in the history of world football on August 4, just a week after Barcelona said he would &quot;200%&quot; be staying. PSG&#39;s total outlay, including wages and agent fees, is likely to exceed &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/04/sport/neymar-financial-fair-play-psg-barcelona-how-have-they-afforded-it/index.html&quot;&gt;half a billion dollars&lt;/a&gt; over the course of his five-year contract..
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Neymar: Barcelona → PSG ($261 million)Brazilian forward Neymar, 25, became the most expensive player in the history of world football on August 4, just a week after Barcelona said he would "200%" be staying. PSG's total outlay, including wages and agent fees, is likely to exceed half a billion dollars over the course of his five-year contract..
Hide Caption
2 of 27
Although Romelu Lukaku looked destined to re-sign for Chelsea following the end of the 2016/2017 season, the Belgian forward instead opted for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, as Manchester United look to challenge for the Premier League. Lukaku, 24, was a key component of Everton&#39;s success last season, guiding the Toffees to fifth having scored 40% of the side&#39;s Premier League goals.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Romelu Lukaku: Everton → Manchester United: ($94.6 million)Although Romelu Lukaku looked destined to re-sign for Chelsea following the end of the 2016/2017 season, the Belgian forward instead opted for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, as Manchester United look to challenge for the Premier League. Lukaku, 24, was a key component of Everton's success last season, guiding the Toffees to fifth having scored 40% of the side's Premier League goals.
Hide Caption
3 of 27
Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea in July in a club-record deal, surpassing the $63 million the Blues paid for Fernando Torres in 2011. Morata, 24, scored 15 league goals from just 55 shots for Real Madrid en route to winning the 2016/17 La Liga title.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Alvaro Morata: Real Madrid → Chelsea ($71.4 million)Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea in July in a club-record deal, surpassing the $63 million the Blues paid for Fernando Torres in 2011. Morata, 24, scored 15 league goals from just 55 shots for Real Madrid en route to winning the 2016/17 La Liga title.
Hide Caption
4 of 27
Pep Guardiola completed the revamp of his Manchester City backline with the signing of French left back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco in July. The athletic 23-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2016, making 25 league appearances en route to the French title.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Benjamin Mendy: AS Monaco → Manchester City ($66.2 million)Pep Guardiola completed the revamp of his Manchester City backline with the signing of French left back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco in July. The athletic 23-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2016, making 25 league appearances en route to the French title.
Hide Caption
5 of 27
Alexandre Lacazette starred for Lyon last season, scoring 37 goals in 45 appearances for the French side. The 26-year-old boasted an eye catching record of 10 penalties converted in Ligue 1 and, with Arsenal&#39;s conversion rate from the spot last year (66%) in mind, Arsene Wenger will be hoping that the club&#39;s record signing can replicate his previous form.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Alexandre Lacazette: Lyon → Arsenal ($72.6 million) Alexandre Lacazette starred for Lyon last season, scoring 37 goals in 45 appearances for the French side. The 26-year-old boasted an eye catching record of 10 penalties converted in Ligue 1 and, with Arsenal's conversion rate from the spot last year (66%) in mind, Arsene Wenger will be hoping that the club's record signing can replicate his previous form.
Hide Caption
6 of 27
Icelandic set piece specialist Gylfi Sigurdsson became the eighth signing of a productive window for Everton boss Ronald Koeman in August, joining for a club-record fee. The attacking midfielder, 27, covered more ground (433 kilometers) than any other Premier League player in 2016/17, directly contributing to 22 Swansea goals.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea City → Everton ($57.6 million) Icelandic set piece specialist Gylfi Sigurdsson became the eighth signing of a productive window for Everton boss Ronald Koeman in August, joining for a club-record fee. The attacking midfielder, 27, covered more ground (433 kilometers) than any other Premier League player in 2016/17, directly contributing to 22 Swansea goals.
Hide Caption
7 of 27
After missing out on Dani Alves, Manchester City hunted down long-term target, Kyle Walker. The right-back, who fell out of favor towards the end of last season at Mauricio Pochettino&#39;s Tottenham and only started four of the team&#39;s last 12 matches, joins City in a record fee for a defender.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Kyle Walker: Tottenham - Man City ($58.7 million)After missing out on Dani Alves, Manchester City hunted down long-term target, Kyle Walker. The right-back, who fell out of favor towards the end of last season at Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham and only started four of the team's last 12 matches, joins City in a record fee for a defender.
Hide Caption
8 of 27
Following an impressive Ligue 1 title-winning season, where the Portuguese international chipped in with a goal or assist every 147 minutes, Bernardo Silva joined a Manchester City team eager to improve on last season&#39;s third-place finish in the Premier League.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Bernardo Silva: AS Monaco → Manchester City ($55.9 million) Following an impressive Ligue 1 title-winning season, where the Portuguese international chipped in with a goal or assist every 147 minutes, Bernardo Silva joined a Manchester City team eager to improve on last season's third-place finish in the Premier League.
Hide Caption
9 of 27
Tiemoué Bakayoko links up with French international teammate N&#39;golo Kante to make up Chelsea&#39;s central midfield duo. The 23-year-old impressed for Monaco in the Ligue 1 club last campaign, winning 57 tackles and 62 aerial duels over the course of the season. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Tiemoué Bakayoko: AS Monaco - Chelsea ($51.7 million)Tiemoué Bakayoko links up with French international teammate N'golo Kante to make up Chelsea's central midfield duo. The 23-year-old impressed for Monaco in the Ligue 1 club last campaign, winning 57 tackles and 62 aerial duels over the course of the season.
Hide Caption
10 of 27
AC Milan&#39;s new owners made their intentions to rebuild clear with the signing of Italian international central defender Leonardo Bonucci. His transfer, from Serie A rival Juventus, involved the highest fee ever for a player aged 30 or over.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus → AC Milan ($48.4 million)AC Milan's new owners made their intentions to rebuild clear with the signing of Italian international central defender Leonardo Bonucci. His transfer, from Serie A rival Juventus, involved the highest fee ever for a player aged 30 or over.
Hide Caption
11 of 27
Diego Costa departs the Allianz Arena two seasons after joining the German side, where he scored 14 goals in 77 appearances. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star saw his chances limited last season after he was sidelined due to an hamstring injury sustained in September, before enduring another extended spell on the sidelines with a knee problem.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Douglas Costa: Bayern Munich → Juventus ($6.8 million loan fee with option to buy for $45.6 million in 2018)Diego Costa departs the Allianz Arena two seasons after joining the German side, where he scored 14 goals in 77 appearances. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star saw his chances limited last season after he was sidelined due to an hamstring injury sustained in September, before enduring another extended spell on the sidelines with a knee problem.
Hide Caption
12 of 27
Colombian international James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan looking to revive his promising career after a mixed three seasons at the Bernabeu, where he managed 28 league goals and 22 assists in 77 appearances for the club.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
James Rodríguez: Real Madrid → Bayern Munich ($11.4 million loan fee with option to buy for $39.9 million in 2019)Colombian international James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan looking to revive his promising career after a mixed three seasons at the Bernabeu, where he managed 28 league goals and 22 assists in 77 appearances for the club.
Hide Caption
13 of 27
Swedish center back Victor Lindelof missed just two league matches of Benfica&#39;s title-winning 2016/17 campaign, during which the Portuguese club conceded a mere 19 goals in 34 league matches.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Victor Lindelof: SL Benfica → Manchester United ($39.1 million) Swedish center back Victor Lindelof missed just two league matches of Benfica's title-winning 2016/17 campaign, during which the Portuguese club conceded a mere 19 goals in 34 league matches.
Hide Caption
14 of 27
Vinicius Junior became one of the most expensive teenagers in the history of world football when Real Madrid agreed a fee just 11 days after his professional debut in Brazil&#39;s Serie A. The 17-year-old will remain with parent club Flamengo this season.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Vinicius Junior*: Flamengo → Real Madrid ($48.9 million) *Player will officially join Real Madrid in July 2018 Vinicius Junior became one of the most expensive teenagers in the history of world football when Real Madrid agreed a fee just 11 days after his professional debut in Brazil's Serie A. The 17-year-old will remain with parent club Flamengo this season.
Hide Caption
15 of 27
Corentin Tolisso leaves Lyon following three seasons with the seven-time French champions, where he scored 29 times and contributed with a further 17 assists in 160 appearances.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Corentin Tolisso: Lyon → Bayern Munich ($47.3 million)Corentin Tolisso leaves Lyon following three seasons with the seven-time French champions, where he scored 29 times and contributed with a further 17 assists in 160 appearances.
Hide Caption
16 of 27
With England first choice keeper Joe Hart expected to depart the Etihad stadium, Manchester City&#39;s goalkeeping troubles have been eased with the signing of Ederson. The Brazilian impressed in his two seasons with SL Benfica, keeping 32 clean sheets in 58 appearances.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Ederson: SL Benfica → Manchester City ($44.5 million) With England first choice keeper Joe Hart expected to depart the Etihad stadium, Manchester City's goalkeeping troubles have been eased with the signing of Ederson. The Brazilian impressed in his two seasons with SL Benfica, keeping 32 clean sheets in 58 appearances.
Hide Caption
17 of 27
Former Chelsea midfielder Salah joins Liverpool on the back of an impressive season with AS Roma, where the Egyptian&#39;s 19 goals and 15 assists helped I Giallorossi to a second-place finish. Salah created a team-leading 71 chances over the course of last season&#39;s Serie A campaign.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Mohammad Salah: AS Roma → Liverpool ($44.1 million) Former Chelsea midfielder Salah joins Liverpool on the back of an impressive season with AS Roma, where the Egyptian's 19 goals and 15 assists helped I Giallorossi to a second-place finish. Salah created a team-leading 71 chances over the course of last season's Serie A campaign.
Hide Caption
18 of 27
Antonio Rudiger&#39;s stellar performances for Germany&#39;s Confederations Cup winning side were enough to convince Chelsea boss Antonio Conte the 24-year-old should become his newest defensive signing, as the Blues look to strengthen their backline in hopes of retaining the Premier League title.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Antonio Rudiger: AS Roma → Chelsea ($43.8 million) Antonio Rudiger's stellar performances for Germany's Confederations Cup winning side were enough to convince Chelsea boss Antonio Conte the 24-year-old should become his newest defensive signing, as the Blues look to strengthen their backline in hopes of retaining the Premier League title.
Hide Caption
19 of 27
The 28-year-old Anthony Modeste had a late breakthrough season during the 2016/17 campaign where he found the back of the net 27 times in 37 appearances for FC Köln. Modeste joins a Tianjin side eager to challenge Guangzhou Evergrande&#39;s dominance after Luiz Felipe Scolari&#39;s team won the last six Chinese Super League titles.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Anthony Modeste: FC Köln → Tianjin Quanjian ($39.8 million)The 28-year-old Anthony Modeste had a late breakthrough season during the 2016/17 campaign where he found the back of the net 27 times in 37 appearances for FC Köln. Modeste joins a Tianjin side eager to challenge Guangzhou Evergrande's dominance after Luiz Felipe Scolari's team won the last six Chinese Super League titles.
Hide Caption
20 of 27
Even though Andre Silva&#39;s FC Porto fell just short of first place and were beaten to the Primiera Liga title by local rival SL Benfica, his 22 goals in 41 appearances proved enough to secure his move to a rebuilding AC Milan.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Andre Silva: FC Porto → AC Milan ($43.3 million) Even though Andre Silva's FC Porto fell just short of first place and were beaten to the Primiera Liga title by local rival SL Benfica, his 22 goals in 41 appearances proved enough to secure his move to a rebuilding AC Milan.
Hide Caption
21 of 27
Although Jordan Pickford only boasted a 15% clean sheet success rate last season, the 23-year-old was arguably Sunderland&#39;s only bright light following a disastrous 2016/2017 campaign in which the Premier League side was relegated to the second tier of English football.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Jordan Pickford: Sunderland → Everton ($38.6 million) Although Jordan Pickford only boasted a 15% clean sheet success rate last season, the 23-year-old was arguably Sunderland's only bright light following a disastrous 2016/2017 campaign in which the Premier League side was relegated to the second tier of English football.
Hide Caption
22 of 27
Manchester United academy graduate Michael Keane was key to Burnley&#39;s success in his three seasons with the club, and joins Everton in the hope of filling the hole that Manchester City center back John Stones left when he departed Goodison Park in 2016. Keane won 136 aerial duels over the course of last season.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Michael Keane: Burnley → Everton ($38.6 million) Manchester United academy graduate Michael Keane was key to Burnley's success in his three seasons with the club, and joins Everton in the hope of filling the hole that Manchester City center back John Stones left when he departed Goodison Park in 2016. Keane won 136 aerial duels over the course of last season.
Hide Caption
23 of 27
Davy Klaassen&#39;s Ajax finished the season without securing any silverware, but the 24-year-old did guide his side to the Europa League final.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Davy Klaassen: Ajax → Everton ($30.4 million) Davy Klaassen's Ajax finished the season without securing any silverware, but the 24-year-old did guide his side to the Europa League final.
Hide Caption
24 of 27
Theo Hernandez has become one of the few that have dared to make the cross-city switch from Atletico to Real Madrid following his eye-catching performance whilst on loan at Deportivo Alavés. The 19-year-old made 37 appearances for the Basque side, averaging two tackles per game.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Theo Hernandez: Atletico Madrid → Real Madrid ($29.6 million) Theo Hernandez has become one of the few that have dared to make the cross-city switch from Atletico to Real Madrid following his eye-catching performance whilst on loan at Deportivo Alavés. The 19-year-old made 37 appearances for the Basque side, averaging two tackles per game.
Hide Caption
25 of 27
Acting as the centerpiece of Atalanta&#39;s historic 2016/2017 season where the side beat out the likes of Inter Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina to a fourth-place finish, Conti joins AC Milan to become a part of their major redevelopment. The 23-year-old was a pivotal part of the league&#39;s fourth best defence, conceding 41 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Andrea Conti: Atalanta → AC Milan ($28.5 million) Acting as the centerpiece of Atalanta's historic 2016/2017 season where the side beat out the likes of Inter Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina to a fourth-place finish, Conti joins AC Milan to become a part of their major redevelopment. The 23-year-old was a pivotal part of the league's fourth best defence, conceding 41 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets.
Hide Caption
26 of 27
Alves looked set for a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but instead opted to join a PSG side determined to clinch the Ligue 1 trophy once again. The 34-year-old left Juventus following a one-year spell with the club, where he averaged 2.6 successful tackles per game.
Photos: Summer 2017 Transfer Window Deals
Dani Alves: Juventus → PSG (Free Transfer)Alves looked set for a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but instead opted to join a PSG side determined to clinch the Ligue 1 trophy once again. The 34-year-old left Juventus following a one-year spell with the club, where he averaged 2.6 successful tackles per game.
Hide Caption
27 of 27
Jon Transfer 1cnnee pkg pau mosquera el barcelona demanda a neymar_00003416Top Transfers 1Morata Chelsea FootballJon Transfer 3Top Transfers 2gylfi sigurdsson everton Jon transfer 2Top Transfers 3Jon Transfer 5 Leonardo Bonucci AC MilanDouglas CostaJames RodriguezTop Transfers 4Top Transfers 5Corentin TolissoTop Transfers 7 Top Transfers 8Top Transfers 9Jon Transfer 4Top Transfers 10Top Transfers 11Top Transfers 12Top Transfers 14Top Transfers 5Andrea ContiDani Alves

Story highlights

  • Naby Keita to join Liverpool in July 2018
  • Club record deal of $62M agreed with RB Leipzig
  • Keita will become the most expensive African player in history

(CNN)With clubs across Europe scrambling to complete last-minute deals ahead of the European summer transfer window's closure later this week, English Premier League side Liverpool have announced a signing -- for the 2018-2019 season.

Liverpool confirmed Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with German club RB Leipzig for Guinea international Naby Keita's "future transfer."
"The Reds have agreed a deal with the German club and the midfielder that will see the 22-year-old move to Anfield on July 1, 2018 following the conclusion of the current season," said Liverpool on their website.
    Liverpool will reportedly meet the 22-year-old's release clause of $62 million as well as paying an undisclosed premium to be able to complete a deal to bring the player to Anfield.
    Both clubs confirmed the deal Tuesday, with Keita expressing his relief at having his future resolved after months of speculation.
    Read More
    "I am delighted that an agreement has been reached," he told the Leipzig website. "I will become part of a project that excites me greatly."
    Naby Keita will join Liverpool in July 2018 in a deal worth $62 million.
    Naby Keita will join Liverpool in July 2018 in a deal worth $62 million.
    READ: Has Neymar's record-breaking deal changed football or is it a one-off?

    'Interested supporter'

    Tuesday's announcement ends a summer of speculation surrounding Keita's future.
    At one point Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick suggested Keita was being advised by "a whole village in Guinea". Rangnick later clarified his comments saying: "That there are people behind Naby, that demand his transfer."
    Keita was one of the star players for Leipzig last year as the club finished second in the Bundesliga and qualification for the Champions League.
    "My commitment to RB Leipzig remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club," said the Guinea international.
    READ: How the Premier League became the world's global playground
    "Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping Leipzig achieve great things this season," he continued.
    "Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance," added on the Liverpool website.
    The deal for Keita means that Liverpool will own the three most expensive African players of all time as he joins Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah ($47 million) and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane ($43 million) at Anfield.
    The European transfer window closes on Thursday, with Liverpool also reportedly linked with a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.
    Is Keita worth $62 million? Head over to CNN Sport's Facebook page to have your say
    Meanwhile Keita will be back in action on the pitch for Guinea on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier as they take on Libya in Conakry.