Kim Kardashian West slammed for Jackie Onassis photoshoot

The September 2017 cover of Interview magazine featuring Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North stirred controversy. Some were offended by the reality star channeling Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Kardashian West's darker than usual complexion.
The final season of "True Blood" premiered in June, and what better way to raise awareness than with a sexy magazine cover? Of course, it wasn't the first time the "True Blood" stars had stripped down.
Neil Patrick Harris decided to share his eight-pack with the world. The actor slimmed down for his role in the Broadway musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and he displayed his hard work on the cover of Rolling Stone.
Bloomberg Businessweek's November 4 issue addressed the technical problems that riddled the HealthCare.gov website.
With hair covering a portion of her face, and a loose-fitting coat that reveals little skin, some critics said that Elle magazine's November cover of actress Melissa McCarthy was fat-shaming. In response, Elle posted a follow-up item on its website that read in part, "On all of our shoots, our stylists work with the stars to choose pieces they feel good in, and this is no different: Melissa loved this look, and is gorgeous on our cover."
New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner found himself in hot water once again after admitting he had online relationships with three women after his 2011 resignation from Congress. The New Yorker magazine's cover in August 2013 depicted Weiner as King Kong, taking a photo with a cell phone atop the Empire State Building.
Rolling Stone magazine made headlines because of the photo of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on the cover of its July 19, 2013, issue. Three people died and more than 170 were injured in the explosions. The photograph originally was posted by Tsarnaev online and had previously circulated around the Internet. Public backlash was almost immediate. Rolling Stone defended itself, saying the cover story reflected its commitment to "serious and thoughtful coverage of the most important political and cultural issues of our day."
Time magazine's April 8, 2013, double cover drew controversy as the U.S. Supreme Court took up two cases centered on same-sex marriage laws.
Time magazine's May 21, 2012, cover caused a stir because of the female subject's mostly exposed breast and the age of her son.
The New Yorker's July 21, 2008, cover drew mostly outrage for its depiction of then-presidential candidate Barack Obama dressed like Osama bin Laden and Michelle Obama with an exaggerated Afro dressed in combat gear. The Obama campaign blasted the cover as "tasteless and insensitive," while the magazine said the cartoon was intended to satirize the "lies and misconceptions and distortions about the Obamas and their background and their politics" that were circulating four months before the election.
Some television networks pulled Ellen DeGeneres' show after Time released its April 17, 1997, cover revealing her sexual orientation.
The Economist's September 10, 1994, North American cover, which dealt with a surge in corporate mergers, raised eyebrows. "Camels do it, birds and bees do it, even companies do it: all over America, firms are falling in love and settling down together," Deputy Editor Emma Duncan wrote in an article about Economist covers that made news in and of themselves.
Time's June 27, 1994, cover featuring O.J. Simpson's mugshot was widely criticized because the image had been darkened compared with other magazine covers that had used the same image. The cover was viewed as racist because it portrayed Simpson as a darker-skinned man and gave him a more menacing demeanor. Time's managing editor at the time, James R. Gaines, released a statement saying that neither racial implications nor imputation of guilt were intended.
A woman in a meat grinder was on the cover of Hustler in June 1978 alongside a quote from publisher Larry Flynt: "We will no longer hang women up like pieces of meat." It was his response to feminists' claim that women in pornography are treated like pieces of meat, and the gory cover led to more nationwide protests against the magazine.
In January 1973, the cover of humor magazine National Lampoon featured a dog with a revolver pointed at its head and the famous caption, "If You Don't Buy This Magazine, We'll Kill This Dog."
Time magazine's April 8, 1966, cover, and a related article discussing the "death of God movement," drew immediate backlash.
The media played a large role in the American public's perception of the Vietnam War, and Life magazine's November 26, 1965, cover stirred the pot more by showing the "blunt reality of war."
Time declared Adolf Hitler its Man of the Year in the January 2, 1939, issue, just eight months before Germany's invasion of Poland triggered World War II. The issues for Time's Man of the Year, now known as Person of the Year, sometimes run into controversy, but the magazine has shown that its choice often is anything but an endorsement. In the case of Hitler, Time wrote that, among many other things, Hitler had "torn the Treaty of Versailles to shreds," and described the events leading up to the annexation of Czechoslovakia in 1938 as "ruthless" and "methodical."