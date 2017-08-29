Hollywood rallies for Harvey relief effort

(CNN) As he typically is this time of year, "Supernatural" star and Texas native Jensen Ackles is in Vancouver filming his show. But as the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and unprecedented flooding continues to plague the Lone Star State, he's finding it difficult to be away from his wife, children and the state he calls home when not working more than 2,000 miles away.

"It's hard to deny the urge to want to help," Ackles told CNN via phone.

He's doing his best to help from afar. Ackles is leading a charge to mobilize "Supernatural's" dedicated fans to raise money for the recovery effort. As of publication, the effort has raised more than $160,000 via Crowdrise in collaboration with Random Acts, a charity formed by his "Supernatural" co-star Misha Collins.

Thank you... https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Ackles, who credits wife, Danneel, for planting the seed for the fundraising campaign, is also making a $50,000 donation.

Ackles and his family live in Austin, and he has other family in Dallas and friends in Houston. While they are safe, he said, "it's going to be a long road to recovery for people that I know that are close to me."

