Coldplay writes a new song for Houston's Harvey victims

(CNN) Hurricane Harvey may have forced Coldplay to cancel its concert in Houston last week, but the city is clearly on the band's mind.

At its concert in Miami on Monday night, the band performed a song it wrote for the flooded Texas city.

"This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin told the crowd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

He then added:

"This is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and it's called 'Houston.'"

