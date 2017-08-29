Bobbi Kristina Brown biopic coming soon to the small screen

Story highlights Joy Rovaris stars as Bobby Kristina Brown

Brown died in 2015 at the age of 22

(CNN) The story of Bobbi Kristina Brown's life and tragic death is coming to the small screen.

TV One released the trailer Monday for the TV movie "Bobbi Kristina," which stars "Stuck in the Middle" actress Joy Rovaris in the title role.

Brown was the only child of the late superstar Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The 22-year-old died in 2015 , nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home.

She was found almost three years to the day after her mother accidentally drowned in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, a victim of the vices Houston had fought for much of her career.

Read More