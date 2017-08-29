Breaking News

Bobbi Kristina Brown biopic coming soon to the small screen

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

August 29, 2017

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. She died at an Atlanta-area hospice on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. She died at an Atlanta-area hospice on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.
Bobby Brown, Houston and a 3-month-old Bobbi Kristina arrive at New York&#39;s Kennedy Airport in 1993.
Bobby Brown, Houston and a 3-month-old Bobbi Kristina arrive at New York's Kennedy Airport in 1993.
In this undated photo, probably from 1993, Houston and her husband pose with their infant daughter.
In this undated photo, probably from 1993, Houston and her husband pose with their infant daughter.
Bobbi Kristina was photographed with her famous parents often in the early years of their marriage. Here she is with them in the mid-&#39;90s.
Bobbi Kristina was photographed with her famous parents often in the early years of their marriage. Here she is with them in the mid-'90s.
Bobbi Kristina, 3, accompanies her mother to the premiere of &quot;The Preacher&#39;s Wife&quot; in 1996.
Bobbi Kristina, 3, accompanies her mother to the premiere of "The Preacher's Wife" in 1996.
Bobbi Kristina, 6, appears with her mom on stage at a 1999 concert in New York.
Bobbi Kristina, 6, appears with her mom on stage at a 1999 concert in New York.
Another photo of Bobbi Kristina with her parents, who separated in 2006 and divorced the next year.
Another photo of Bobbi Kristina with her parents, who separated in 2006 and divorced the next year.
Bobbi Kristina, 16, joins her mother for a 2009 appearance on ABC&#39;s &quot;Good Morning America.&quot; The free performance was taped in New York&#39;s Central Park.
Bobbi Kristina, 16, joins her mother for a 2009 appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." The free performance was taped in New York's Central Park.
Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, right, poses with 18-year-old Bobbi Kristina at a pre-Grammys gala in 2011.
Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, right, poses with 18-year-old Bobbi Kristina at a pre-Grammys gala in 2011.
Bobbi Kristina&#39;s famous parents gave her frequent access to music royalty. Here she is with her mother, left, and cousin Dionne Warwick in 2011.
Bobbi Kristina's famous parents gave her frequent access to music royalty. Here she is with her mother, left, and cousin Dionne Warwick in 2011.
Bobbi Kristina arrives at a 2012 Grammys party in Hollywood, California.
Bobbi Kristina arrives at a 2012 Grammys party in Hollywood, California.
Bobbi Kristina was 18 when her mother was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room. Here, Bobbi Kristina arrives at a funeral home in Newark, New Jersey.
Bobbi Kristina was 18 when her mother was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room. Here, Bobbi Kristina arrives at a funeral home in Newark, New Jersey.
Houston&#39;s sister-in-law Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Houston at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Houston at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Bobbi Kristina and Neil Portnow, president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, attend &quot;We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute to Whitney Houston&quot; in October 2012.
Bobbi Kristina and Neil Portnow, president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, attend "We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute to Whitney Houston" in October 2012.
Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon arrive at the 2012 movie premiere of &quot;Sparkle&quot; in Hollywood. Brown and Gordon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/10/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/houston-daughter-engaged-ew/&quot;&gt;reportedly were engaged&lt;/a&gt; in 2013. An attorney for her father &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/entertainment/whitney-houston-daughter-bobbi-kristina-hospitalized/&quot;&gt;says the two never married&lt;/a&gt;, contrary to some reports.
Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon arrive at the 2012 movie premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood. Brown and Gordon reportedly were engaged in 2013. An attorney for her father says the two never married, contrary to some reports.
Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina were among the family members appearing in &quot;The Houstons: On Our Own,&quot; a reality show that aired on Lifetime in 2012.
Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina were among the family members appearing in "The Houstons: On Our Own," a reality show that aired on Lifetime in 2012.
Bobbi Kristina and her grandmother Cissy Houston attend a premiere party for the show in October 2012.
Bobbi Kristina and her grandmother Cissy Houston attend a premiere party for the show in October 2012.
Bobbi Kristina posted this photo to Instagram about 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 31. Hours later, she was found facedown in her bathtub, alive but unresponsive.
Bobbi Kristina posted this photo to Instagram about 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 31. Hours later, she was found facedown in her bathtub, alive but unresponsive.
Story highlights

  • Joy Rovaris stars as Bobby Kristina Brown
  • Brown died in 2015 at the age of 22

(CNN)The story of Bobbi Kristina Brown's life and tragic death is coming to the small screen.

TV One released the trailer Monday for the TV movie "Bobbi Kristina," which stars "Stuck in the Middle" actress Joy Rovaris in the title role.
Brown was the only child of the late superstar Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.
    The 22-year-old died in 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home.
    She was found almost three years to the day after her mother accidentally drowned in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, a victim of the vices Houston had fought for much of her career.
    The trailer for the film shows Brown struggling after her mother's death and at odds with others regarding her relationship with family friend Nick Gordon, played by Nadji Jeter, who starred in "Grown Ups."
    "He's the single best thing that's happened to me since my mom," Rovaris as Brown yells at her aunt Pat Houston, who is played by Vivica A. Fox.
    Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown's death last year and ordered by a Georgia judge to pay $36 million to her estate.
    In June he was arrested in Florida on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after his live-in girlfriend told Sanford Police he had hit her.
    "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" actress Demetria McKinney portrays Whitney Houston.
    "Bobbi Kristina" will air on October 8.