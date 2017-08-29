Bobbi Kristina Brown biopic coming soon to the small screen

Bobbi Kristina Brown: Growing up in the spotlight
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. She died at an Atlanta-area hospice on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.
Bobby Brown, Houston and a 3-month-old Bobbi Kristina arrive at New York's Kennedy Airport in 1993.
In this undated photo, probably from 1993, Houston and her husband pose with their infant daughter.
Bobbi Kristina was photographed with her famous parents often in the early years of their marriage. Here she is with them in the mid-'90s.
Bobbi Kristina, 3, accompanies her mother to the premiere of "The Preacher's Wife" in 1996.
Bobbi Kristina, 6, appears with her mom on stage at a 1999 concert in New York.
Another photo of Bobbi Kristina with her parents, who separated in 2006 and divorced the next year.
Bobbi Kristina, 16, joins her mother for a 2009 appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." The free performance was taped in New York's Central Park.
Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, right, poses with 18-year-old Bobbi Kristina at a pre-Grammys gala in 2011.
Bobbi Kristina's famous parents gave her frequent access to music royalty. Here she is with her mother, left, and cousin Dionne Warwick in 2011.
Bobbi Kristina arrives at a 2012 Grammys party in Hollywood, California.
Bobbi Kristina was 18 when her mother was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room. Here, Bobbi Kristina arrives at a funeral home in Newark, New Jersey.
Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Houston at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Bobbi Kristina and Neil Portnow, president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, attend "We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute to Whitney Houston" in October 2012.
Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina were among the family members appearing in "The Houstons: On Our Own," a reality show that aired on Lifetime in 2012.
Bobbi Kristina and her grandmother Cissy Houston attend a premiere party for the show in October 2012.
Bobbi Kristina posted this photo to Instagram about 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 31. Hours later, she was found facedown in her bathtub, alive but unresponsive.