Nude Bieber pics on Selena Gomez's Instagram not new

- Gomez had her account hacked
- The photos were from 2015
(CNN)A few of Selena Gomez's 125 million followers got to see more of Justin Bieber than they probably ever imagined.
Gomez, who is the most followed person on Instagram, reportedly had her account hacked Monday and nude photos of her ex-boyfriend Bieber were posted.
They were only up for a few minutes, but long enough for the internet to go bonkers over it.
Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for several years before finally calling it quits in 2015.
And while some theorized that they were personal photos belonging to Gomez, the photos are actually old images.
The unauthorized photos were taken in 2015, while Bieber was on vacation with model Jayde Pierce in Bora Bora.
Bieber told Access Hollywood at the time that he was not happy about the invasion of privacy.
"My first thing was like...how can they do this? Like, I feel super violated," the singer said. "Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space... especially that far away."
CNN has reached out to reps for both Gomez and Bieber for additional comment on the story.
Neither celeb has yet to comment on the hack.