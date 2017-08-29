Nude Bieber pics on Selena Gomez's Instagram not new

Story highlights Gomez had her account hacked

The photos were from 2015

(CNN) A few of Selena Gomez's 125 million followers got to see more of Justin Bieber than they probably ever imagined.

Gomez, who is the most followed person on Instagram, reportedly had her account hacked Monday and nude photos of her ex-boyfriend Bieber were posted.

They were only up for a few minutes, but long enough for the internet to go bonkers over it.

Hacking Selena Gomez's ig and posting nudes of Justin Bieber makes u neither a fan of any of them nor a Jelena fan! — Anjum Maliha (@anjumaliha) August 29, 2017

So why wasn't anyone first enough to get Justin Bieber 's nudes from Selena Gomez Instagram. Y'all are dissapointing af — Yaasmeen (@Yaasmeen19) August 29, 2017

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for several years before finally calling it quits in 2015.

And while some theorized that they were personal photos belonging to Gomez, the photos are actually old images.

Selena Gomez: Send NUDES



Justin Bieber: *sent*



Selena Gomez : *Post on Instagram* — 25th (@el_litratista) August 28, 2017

Read More