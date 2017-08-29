Breaking News

CNN 10 - August 30, 2017

Updated 5:56 PM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

August 30, 2017

Today on CNN 10: An unusual move by North Korea results in an unnerving wake-up call for many people in Japan. The continued effects of a storm named Harvey prompt rescues from officials and civilians. And the future of transportation is anyone's guess, but flying cars are still a way off.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
