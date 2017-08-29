CNN 10 - August 30, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 30, 2017

Today on CNN 10: An unusual move by North Korea results in an unnerving wake-up call for many people in Japan. The continued effects of a storm named Harvey prompt rescues from officials and civilians. And the future of transportation is anyone's guess, but flying cars are still a way off.

TRANSCRIPT

