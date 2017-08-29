South Korea holds live-fire drills that simulate destroying North Korea's leadership

Story highlights South Korea said the drills showed their ability to "destroy" North Korea's top leaders

Pyongyang's missile launch over Japan has been roundly condemned internationally

(CNN) South Korea's air force has staged a live-fire drill simulating the destruction of North Korea's leadership, hours after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.

Just before 6 a.m. South Korea time Tuesday, North Korea fired an unidentified missile from near the capital Pyongyang, towards the northeast.

It flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, making it the first North Korean projectile to successfully pass over Japanese territory since 1998. It subsequently broke up and fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Just hours after the launch, South Korea's Presidential Office announced four F-15K jetfighters had dropped eight MK 84 bombs on a simulated target at the Taebaek Pilsung Firing Range in the country's northeastern Gangwon province, about five hours drive from Seoul .

Two F-15K fighter jets dropping MK 84 bombs as part of a South Korean live-fire drill Tuesday morning.

The MK 84 is a 2,000 pound bomb designed to penetrate hardened targets, according to the US Air Force.

Read More