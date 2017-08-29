South Korea holds live-fire drills hours after North Korea missile launch

(CNN) South Korea's air force has staged a live-fire drill simulating the destruction of North Korea's leadership, hours after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.

Just before 6 a.m. South Korea time Tuesday, North Korea fired an unidentified missile from near the capital Pyongyang, towards the northeast.

It flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, making it the first North Korean projectile to successfully pass over Japanese territory since 1998. It subsequently broke up and fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Just hours after the launch, South Korea's Presidential Office announced four F-15K jetfighters had dropped eight MK84 bombs on a simulated target at the Taebaek Pilsung Firing Range in the country's northeastern Gangwon province, about five hours drive from Seoul .

A South Korean F-15K jet fighter takes off during the "Max Thunder" South Korea-US military joint air exercise at a US air base in the southwestern port city of Gunsan on April 20, 2017.

In a press conference, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said South Korean leader Moon Jae-in had wanted "to showcase a strong punishment capability against the North."

Read More