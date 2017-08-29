(CNN) At least five people have died in flooding in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai, Wednesday.

An unrelenting downpour has battered low-lying parts of the city since the early hours of Tuesday, with some areas receiving almost 12 inches of rain. Weather forecasts suggested that the rain will continue over the next 48 hours before it begins to decrease.

A 32-year-old woman died after falling into a drain filled with rainwater in Kalwa. In a different incident, the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered near a drain in Korum. A three-year-old girl also fell into the drain but is still missing, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Sandeep Malvi, told CNN.

A further three people were killed in two separate incidents of huts collapsing, authorities have confirmed.

Vehicles gingerly made their way through waterlogged roadways as residents sloshed through flooded streets -- navigating waist-high water in some areas -- after being sent home early from offices and schools.

Residents are seen wading through a waterlogged street (above) while a bus tries to negotiatate another flooded road (below) in Mumbai on Tuesday.