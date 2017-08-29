South Korea: Kim Jong Un's third child born in February

Story highlights Kim Jong Un married his wife Ri Sol Ju in 2009

Very little is known about their children or private life

Seoul (CNN) North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has a third child, South Korean intelligence has learned.

Lawmakers were briefed on the matter Monday, said Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party, though Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol Ju is believed to have given birth in February.

Little is known about any of the couple's children and their private live is shrouded in secrecy.

"I held their baby Ju Ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well," he said, describing Kim as "a good dad." It's unclear whether Rodman met the couple's first or second child.