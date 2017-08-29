Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, August 29

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 4:57 PM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President and Mrs. Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday.
President and Mrs. Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Hurricane Harvey aftermath

-- Harvey is far from over. A levee breached south of Houston and 15 more inches of rainfall are expected in the flood-ravaged area. (Harvey actually set a rainfall record.)
-- President Trump traveled to Texas, where he pledged storm recovery "better than before," and then praised the crowd turnout.
    -- A Houston police officer drowned on his way to work, the chief of police confirmed. He joins four others who we can confirm have died due to Harvey; the number is expected to rise.
    Read More

    In other news

    -- Trump fumed at White House staff over Phoenix venue appearing empty ahead of his rally event.
    -- The President indicated "all options are on the table" with North Korea after the rogue nation fired a missile over Japan.
    -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the city of Chicago over the stalling of police reforms related to alleged discriminatory misconduct.
    -- US troops came under direct attack last week by Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria, CNN reported.
    -- Israel demolishes newly built Palestinian schools, saying the schools were built illegally.
    -- Fox News will be pulled off the air in the UK after failing to attract an audience, 21st Century Fox said.
    -- Federal prisons are required to make tampons and pads available to female inmates.
    -- Kim Kardashian appeared in a cover shoot channeling Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, prompting harsh criticism online.
    -- Just when you were starting to recognize your pizza delivery guy, self-driving technology with an oven may deliver to your door.