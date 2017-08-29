(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Hurricane Harvey aftermath
-- Harvey is far from over. A levee breached south of Houston and 15 more inches of rainfall are expected in the flood-ravaged area. (Harvey actually set a rainfall record.)
-- President Trump traveled to Texas, where he pledged storm recovery "better than before," and then praised the crowd turnout.
-- A Houston police officer drowned on his way to work, the chief of police confirmed. He joins four others who we can confirm have died due to Harvey; the number is expected to rise.
In other news
-- Trump fumed at White House staff over Phoenix venue appearing empty ahead of his rally event.
-- The President indicated "all options are on the table" with North Korea after the rogue nation fired a missile over Japan.
-- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the city of Chicago over the stalling of police reforms related to alleged discriminatory misconduct.
-- US troops came under direct attack last week by Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria, CNN reported.
-- Israel demolishes newly built Palestinian schools, saying the schools were built illegally.
-- Fox News will be pulled off the air in the UK after failing to attract an audience, 21st Century Fox said.
-- Federal prisons are required to make tampons and pads available to female inmates.
-- Kim Kardashian appeared in a cover shoot channeling Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, prompting harsh criticism online.
-- Just when you were starting to recognize your pizza delivery guy, self-driving technology with an oven may deliver to your door.