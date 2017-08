(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Hurricane Harvey aftermath

-- Harvey is far from over. A levee breached south of Houston and 15 more inches of rainfall are expected in the flood-ravaged area. (Harvey actually set a rainfall record.)

-- President Trump traveled to Texas , where he pledged storm recovery "better than before," and then praised the crowd turnout.

-- A Houston police officer drowned on his way to work , the chief of police confirmed. He joins four others who we can confirm have died due to Harvey; the number is expected to rise.

In other news

-- Trump fumed at White House staff over Phoenix venue appearing empty ahead of his rally event.

-- The President indicated " all options are on the table " with North Korea after the rogue nation fired a missile over Japan.

-- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the city of Chicago over the stalling of police reforms related to alleged discriminatory misconduct.

-- US troops came under direct attack last week by Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria, CNN reported.

-- Israel demolishes newly built Palestinian schools , saying the schools were built illegally.

-- Fox News will be pulled off the air in the UK after failing to attract an audience, 21st Century Fox said.

-- Federal prisons are required to make tampons and pads available to female inmates.

-- Kim Kardashian appeared in a cover shoot channeling Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, prompting harsh criticism online