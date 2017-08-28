Battered Texas town may be without power for weeks

Rockport, Texas (CNN) Almost three days after Hurricane Harvey thundered through, this coastal town looks like the victim of an apocalypse.

Rockport remains without electricity, with no indication of when residents will get power back. There's no running water. There's very limited cellphone service, and residents wander the streets looking for a signal.

Boats in the marina lie partially submerged. Rubble is everywhere, littering the streets. Some buildings have been knocked completely flat. Others are missing their roofs.

Swaths of Rockport are completely isolated, their roads blocked by debris and downed trees. Some neighborhoods are eerily deserted.

Residents of Rockport, Texas return to their damaged homes after Hurricane Harvey hit.

As epic flooding in Houston keeps the nation riveted, residents of southeast coastal Texas are assessing their own damage. This Gulf community was dealt a direct hit late Friday when Harvey battered the coast with 130 mph winds and heavy rain.

People here have been venturing out to see what's left. Some were lucky. For others, it's devastating.

Riding out the storm

Rockport is about a three-hour drive southwest of Houston and is home to about 10,000 people. It draws tourists who want to visit its beach or fish in nearby Aransas Bay.

An estimated 60% of people in Rockport hunkered down and rode out the hurricane, said Michael Lugo, squad leader for the Texas Task Force 1, which has been conducting search and rescue operations here.

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he describes how Harvey destroyed most of his Rockport home.

Some even took cover in their boats, docked in the local marina. Those who did told CNN how terrifying it was when Harvey came in, and how they thought it would never end.

Many said they didn't believe the storm would be this bad, and that they would never stay home to ride out a storm again.

Infrastructure crippled

Those in need have found it's been almost impossible to contact anyone for assistance because the town's infrastructure is in shambles.

The first day after the storm, cellphone service was essentially non-existent. Residents would drive to nearby Highway 35 and climb an overpass to try and make a call.

The city's water treatment plant, which made it through the storm undamaged, is currently inoperable because it lost power. Officials say electricity and other infrastructure repairs may be weeks away.

One official with the Texas Emergency Task Force told CNN Sunday that 10 buses took "several hundred" evacuees out of Rockport. Most were headed for Corpus Christi or Austin.

Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his home in Rockport on Saturday. Tobias said he and his family lost everything in the storm.

But his dad wasn't there. Aaron Mitchell said Monday he walked some 12 miles to Rockport from Aransas Pass to check on his father.But his dad wasn't there.

"There's been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. I haven't gotten a hold of anybody," Mitchell told CNN's Nick Valencia, wiping tears from his eyes. "If my mom and dad's watching, I'm okay."

Mitchell later learned his father had been safely relocated to Austin and was planning to take a bus to join him there.

"This is my first hurricane, so, yeah, I'm scared," Mitchell said. "My trailer was just bouncing up and down."

Other residents are pleading for financial aid.

"You know, I see all these little fundraisers for all these other places," Rockport resident Joe Kirchens told CNN Monday morning. "We need it here."

'Texans have yet to learn submission'

Stephen Sample lives in nearby Fulton, just north of Rockport. CNN's Martin Savidge spoke to him as he attempted to shore up his home before it collapsed.

Sample had lived in the home for 30 years, he said. As the storm approached, he was able to evacuate to San Antonio.

He saw glimpses of his home in a YouTube video posted by a storm chaser, he said, and that gave him hope. But when he returned to Fulton, he discovered the house is completely unlivable.

Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. Hide Caption 1 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 2 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 3 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28. Hide Caption 4 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 5 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 6 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 7 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 8 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27. Hide Caption 9 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27. Hide Caption 10 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse. Hide Caption 11 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 12 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 13 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 14 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 15 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27. Hide Caption 16 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Hide Caption 17 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 18 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 19 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 20 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 21 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 22 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 23 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 24 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 25 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 26 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26. Hide Caption 27 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there. Hide Caption 28 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 29 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out. Hide Caption 30 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26. Hide Caption 31 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport. Hide Caption 32 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 33 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 34 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A damaged home in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 35 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in. Hide Caption 36 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 37 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26. Hide Caption 38 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 39 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25. Hide Caption 40 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25. Hide Caption 41 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel. Hide Caption 42 of 42

Brick walls have toppled and the second story has been ripped open and exposed to the elements, but Sample said he was determined to rebuild.

When asked if he intended to stay, he quoted Sam Houston, the 19th century Texas governor: "Texans have yet to learn submission from any oppressor."

"That includes hurricanes," Sample added.

Survivor's guilt

Marie Ernest, who lives in a mobile home park outside of Rockport, said her unit was the only one in the park that wasn't destroyed.

She feels a little guilty about it, she said. The high winds turned her neighbors' trailers over or tore off their roofs.

As the storm came in, she peeked out the cracks in the boards that covered her windows.

"The wind was going sideways, and the rain looked like a fire hydrant," she said.

A boat lies crippled Saturday in Rockport's marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Ernest and her husband lent their generator to an elderly man who was in hospice care and on an electric-powered oxygen machine, so he would have oxygen until the paramedics arrived.

But when it was over, they found out they'd been lucky.

"We prepped and we prayed and we hoped for the best," she said. "And the best happened."

'We're going to rebuild it'

Rockport officials are encouraging residents who stayed behind to leave while they begin repairing the city's infrastructure.

A damaged home in Rockport, Texas, the day after Hurricane Harvey reached shore.

And to those who did evacuate? Officials are telling them to stay away from Rockport for the same reason.

But the people here who spoke to CNN seemed determined that Rockport would recover.

"This place is beautiful. It's a wonderful place," Kirchens said. "We're going to rebuild it, but we need help."