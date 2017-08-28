This Obama photo, doing the rounds after Harvey, is actually from 2015

(CNN) A picture purporting to show former President Barack Obama helping serve meals in Houston, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey was shared thousands of times on Twitter this weekend. The photograph, however, is two years old and was taken at a homeless shelter in Washington during Thanksgiving.

The picture was shared on Twitter Saturday with the text "Something you'll never see Trump do: Obama is in Texas serving meals!" As of Monday morning it had more than 7,000 retweets.

When other tweeters called the poster out on the error, he replied, "Sorry for people thinking this was in texas (he was there) but this is from 2015." A representative for Obama told CNN the former president was not in Texas.

When contacted by CNN on Monday, the person who originally posted the tweet said they had deleted it.

While Obama was not in Texas serving food, he did tweet a link to the American Red Cross on Sunday encouraging people to help.

Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017

