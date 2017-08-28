Nikki Haley Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations .

Personal:

Birth date: January 20, 1972

Birth place: Bamberg, South Carolina

Birth name: Nimrata Nikki Randhawa

Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner

Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner

Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present)

Children: Rena and Nalin

Education: Clemson University, B.S., 1994

Religion: Christian

Other Facts:

Haley's parents are Indian immigrants who owned, Exotica International Inc., a small foreign goods store that evolved into a multimillion-dollar clothing and gift venture. Exotica closed in 2008 when the Randhawas retired.

Her husband, Michael, served in the National Guard and was deployed in Afghanistan for a year. He was part of an agricultural team that trained Afghan farmers how to turn their poppy crops into food crops.

Haley was raised in the religion of Sikh but converted to Christianity in her 20s. In an interview with the New York Times , Haley said she and her husband, "chose Christianity because of the way we wanted to live our life and raise our children."

In 2011, she made history by being the first woman and the first person of an ethnic minority to hold the governorship of South Carolina. She is also the second Indian-American governor in US history. Bobby Jindal was the first, in Louisiana.

Timeline:

1998 - Is named to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

2003 - Is named to the Lexington Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

2004 - Becomes the president of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

2004 - A Republican, Haley is elected to South Carolina House of Representatives' 87th District.

2006 and 2008 - Is re-elected to her seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

January 12, 2011 - Takes office as the governor of South Carolina.

April 2012 - Her autobiography, "Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story," is published.

November 8, 2014 - Is re-elected for a second four-year term as governor.

January 12, 2016 - Gives the Republican party's response to Gives the Republican party's response to President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address.

November 23, 2016 - President-elect Donald Trump announces Haley as his selection to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

January 24, 2017 - The Senate confirms Haley as the next UN ambassador by a vote of 96-4. The Senate confirms Haley as the next UN ambassador by a vote of 96-4.

January 24, 2017 - Resigns as governor of South Carolina.

January 25, 2017 - Is sworn in as US ambassador to the United Nations.