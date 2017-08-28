Breaking News

Nikki Haley Fast Facts

Updated 5:31 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York on July 5, 2017.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Personal:
Birth date: January 20, 1972
Birth place: Bamberg, South Carolina
Birth name: Nimrata Nikki Randhawa
    Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner
    Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner
    Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present)
    Children: Rena and Nalin
    Education: Clemson University, B.S., 1994
    Religion: Christian
    Other Facts:
    Haley's parents are Indian immigrants who owned, Exotica International Inc., a small foreign goods store that evolved into a multimillion-dollar clothing and gift venture. Exotica closed in 2008 when the Randhawas retired.
    Haley helped with bookkeeping at her parents' business, while she was a teenager.
    Her husband, Michael, served in the National Guard and was deployed in Afghanistan for a year. He was part of an agricultural team that trained Afghan farmers how to turn their poppy crops into food crops.
    Haley was raised in the religion of Sikh but converted to Christianity in her 20s. In an interview with the New York Times, Haley said she and her husband, "chose Christianity because of the way we wanted to live our life and raise our children."
    In 2011, she made history by being the first woman and the first person of an ethnic minority to hold the governorship of South Carolina. She is also the second Indian-American governor in US history. Bobby Jindal was the first, in Louisiana.
    Timeline:
    1998 -     Is named to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.
    2003 - Is named to the Lexington Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.
    2004 - Becomes the president of the National Association of Women Business Owners.
    2004 - A Republican, Haley is elected to South Carolina House of Representatives' 87th District.
    2005 - Is elected chairman of the State House's Freshman Caucus.
    2006 - Serves as majority whip in the South Carolina General Assembly.
    2006 and 2008 - Is re-elected to her seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
    November 2, 2010 - Is elected governor of South Carolina, with the support of the Tea Party movement.
    January 12, 2011 - Takes office as the governor of South Carolina.
    April 2012 - Her autobiography, "Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story," is published.
    November 8, 2014 - Is re-elected for a second four-year term as governor.
    June 22, 2015 - Calls for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina State House grounds days after Dylann Roof opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof was repeatedly photographed with the Confederate flag. The flag is taken down weeks later.
    January 12, 2016 - Gives the Republican party's response to President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address.
    November 23, 2016 - President-elect Donald Trump announces Haley as his selection to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.
    January 24, 2017 - The Senate confirms Haley as the next UN ambassador by a vote of 96-4.
    January 24, 2017 - Resigns as governor of South Carolina.
    January 25, 2017 - Is sworn in as US ambassador to the United Nations.
    Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Haley smiles along with her husband, Michael Haley, left, and daughter Rena as they watch the Republican runoff results at the Columbia Sheraton on June 22, 2010, in Columbia, South Carolina. Haley defeated Rep. Gresham Barrett in the Republican runoff.
    Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Haley smiles along with her husband, Michael Haley, left, and daughter Rena as they watch the Republican runoff results at the Columbia Sheraton on June 22, 2010, in Columbia, South Carolina. Haley defeated Rep. Gresham Barrett in the Republican runoff.
    Haley shares a hug with her mom, Raj Randhawa, after speaking to voters at Hudson&#39;s Smokehouse on November 3, 2010. Haley became the first Indian-American governor of South Carolina when she beat incumbent Democrat Vincent Sheheen.
    Haley shares a hug with her mom, Raj Randhawa, after speaking to voters at Hudson's Smokehouse on November 3, 2010. Haley became the first Indian-American governor of South Carolina when she beat incumbent Democrat Vincent Sheheen.
    Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Haley laugh during a rally on January 13, 2012, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
    Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Haley laugh during a rally on January 13, 2012, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
    Haley and her husband pose as they take selfies at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on November 15, 2014.
    Haley and her husband pose as they take selfies at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on November 15, 2014.
    U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the 2014 Governors&#39; Dinner on February 23, 2014, in Washington as Haley, Michelle Obama and Gov. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, react.
    U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the 2014 Governors' Dinner on February 23, 2014, in Washington as Haley, Michelle Obama and Gov. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, react.
    Haley embraces U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church on June 21, 2015, four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine people at the historic church in Charleston.
    Haley embraces U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church on June 21, 2015, four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine people at the historic church in Charleston.
    Haley speaks to the media as she asks that the Confederate battle flag be removed from the Capitol grounds on June 22, 2015, in Columbia.
    Haley speaks to the media as she asks that the Confederate battle flag be removed from the Capitol grounds on June 22, 2015, in Columbia.
    Haley and Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley, right, attend the funeral of Ethel Lance, 70, who was one of nine victims of the mass shooting.
    Haley and Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley, right, attend the funeral of Ethel Lance, 70, who was one of nine victims of the mass shooting.
    Haley signs a bill on July 9, 2015, to remove the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds.
    Haley signs a bill on July 9, 2015, to remove the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds.
    Haley speaks to the crowd September 18, 2015, in Greenville as a moderator of the Heritage Action Presidential Candidate Forum.
    Haley speaks to the crowd September 18, 2015, in Greenville as a moderator of the Heritage Action Presidential Candidate Forum.
