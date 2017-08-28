Louisiana braces for Harvey's rain

(CNN) New Orleans officials on Monday ordered city facilities and schools closed as the state braced for Harvey 's rains and wind. And the city's mayor issued a warning.

"Based on the weather, and out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending that everybody stay home tomorrow," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Monday afternoon.

The outer bands of Harvey, which remains a tropical storm, are expected to shower New Orleans with heavy rains days after the storm flooded Houston and pummeled east Texas, forecasters say. New Orleans is under a flash-flood watch and could see localized flooding, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

The city could see 4-8 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, he said.

"If all goes well, we won't see catastrophic flooding like in Houston," Ward said. "We'll only see minor flooding."

One drainage pump went down again

The forecast comes as New Orleans' drainage system is at a diminished capacity following recent pumping failures

Because of New Orleans' unusual topography -- with many areas below sea level -- it takes about 100 pumps spread across every neighborhood to suck water out of storm drains and canals and push it into a nearby lake or other water bodies. The pumps vary in size and capacity; some are as big as a garage and more than a century old.

Weeks ago, strong storms overwhelmed the city's unique drainage system, causing flooding at several hundred properties and exposing critical deficiencies among 100 large pumps that drain many neighborhoods.

The breakdown highlighted the challenges posed by the city's aging infrastructure -- a problem mirrored in bridges, water pipes and sewer plants nationwide, Landrieu said at the time.

Days later, a key turbine that helps generate an uncommon frequency of electricity needed to run the city's oldest, most powerful pumps caught fire, leaving one of five turbines working.

In detailing the progress of the repairs, Landrieu said last week he believed the drainage system could handle the predicted rainfall, but urged caution. Of the 120 drainage pumps, 106 were in service, he said.

On Monday, Landrieu said sewage and water board contractors were working "24-7 to strengthen our drainage capacity, and are working overtime to get the power, the pumps, and the manpower at full capacity."

Landrieu said one recently repaired pump went down again during Monday's storm, but crews were dispatched to start repairs.

"We are also hopeful that we'll be able to get an additional turbine up tomorrow at 12 o'clock, which will greatly improve our capacity for power."

He said about 90% of the city's drainage pumps are able to operate if they have the power available to them.

Landrieu said because of the "uncertainty of the warnings that we have had with the flash floods, with the potential rain bands and our diminished capacity, the better part of wisdom is for everybody to stay home and to protect life and property."

He said the city's fire department has given out 35,800 sand bags to residents.

As the city approaches the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Landrieu said the images of the devastation from Harvey are "frighteningly similar."

Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. Hide Caption 1 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees fill up cots at Houston's George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross. Hide Caption 2 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston. Hide Caption 3 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 4 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 5 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 6 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 7 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 8 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 9 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28. Hide Caption 10 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 11 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 12 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 13 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 14 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27. Hide Caption 15 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 16 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27. Hide Caption 17 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse. Hide Caption 18 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 19 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 20 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 21 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 22 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27. Hide Caption 23 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Hide Caption 24 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 25 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 26 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 27 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 28 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 29 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 30 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 31 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 32 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 33 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26. Hide Caption 34 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there. Hide Caption 35 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 36 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out. Hide Caption 37 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26. Hide Caption 38 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport. Hide Caption 39 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 40 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A damaged home in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 41 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in. Hide Caption 42 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 43 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26. Hide Caption 44 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 45 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25. Hide Caption 46 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25. Hide Caption 47 of 47

Katrina made landfall on August 29, 2005 between Grand Isle, Louisiana, and the mouth of the Mississippi River. The deadly flooding in the city occurred after the failure of federal levees.

"As the anniversary of Katrina hovers above us, I think all of us remember all too well where we were at that time," Landrieu said.

President Trump likely Louisiana-bound Saturday

Harvey barreled ashore on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, first walloping the Texas Islands and coastal cities like Rockport and Galveston. On Monday, it was barely clinging to tropical storm status.

But the danger wasn't over. Harvey was forecast to head southeast toward the Matagorda Bay and Gulf of Mexico, where it will pick up additional moisture before sliding back over Galveston and Houston by Wednesday.

President Trump on Monday approved Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for an emergency declaration. The governor said in his request that he believes Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes will face the brunt of Harvey's winds and rain.

The President, who was scheduled to visit Texas on Tuesday, said Monday he may also head to Louisiana on Saturday.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100% with you," Trump said from the East Room of the White House.