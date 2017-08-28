Story highlights Kate Quarrella Beard lived in New Orleans when it was flooded because of Hurricane Katrina

Now she has left her home in Dickinson, Texas, because of flooding

(CNN) The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the ongoing flooding in Houston have already drawn comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.

The images that played out on television over the past several days are, in many ways, reminiscent of August 2005, when the levees in New Orleans failed, flooding the city and displacing thousands of residents.

About 80% of the city was flooded , and thousands of homes were ruined. Like Houston, people waded through flooded streets and climbed on rooftops to wait for rescue. More than 1,500 people died.

But there are some people who are intimately familiar with the scenes we were faced with this weekend. Kate Quarrella Beard, a resident of Dickinson, Texas, just outside Houston, is one of them.

"When we got up at 2 a.m. yesterday morning, we watched the news for 14 hours," Beard told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday. "And it was literally like watching everything that I had already been through one time happen right again in front of my eyes. So it was really hard."

Read More