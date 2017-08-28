Trapped Texas residents face desperate waiting game

Story highlights Many residents trapped in their homes are facing hours without being rescued

Woman: "You see police ... and everything coming by on boats, but they're rescuing the emergency cases first"

(CNN) Rising floodwaters have filled much of the first floor of the Houston home where 11 members of Leidys Shull's family are taking refuge.

Worried about four children under the age of six, Shull called 911 Sunday and talked to the fire department. They put her on a waiting list for being rescued, she said. Then they told her they'd come at 3 in the morning, she said, but nobody showed up.

"We are still waiting," Shull said Monday afternoon from the house's second floor, where the family has retreated. "They said the Coast Guard and the people are going to come, but still nothing has happened."

Her family has water and a few Gatorades, but did not have food Monday for lunch.

"It's just hard to get help here," Shull said. "Nobody's rescuing. Nobody's here to help."

